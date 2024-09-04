Michael Jordan’s Competitive Confidence Alongside Tom Brady at His Own 2006 Golf Tournament Resurfaces

Michael Jordan has always embodied the spirit of competition. While his basketball heroics have been canonized, MJ’s competitive intensity in other sports is well documented as well. In 2006, he teamed up with another perennial winner, Tom Brady, to create some memorable moments.

Jordan joined forces with the NFL legend at his own charity celebrity golf tournament in the Bahamas. While Michael Jordan retired in 2003 after 6 NBA championships, Brady also had three Superbowl titles by 2006.

In the pre-game interview, MJ pointed out that he and Brady are accustomed to lifting championships. They don’t expect anything less than a #1 finish even when not playing their primary sports. Jordan confidently said,

“We are used to it [winning championships]. I don’t think we have done anything other than that. I mean when we play, we all wanna win. It’s so different out here on the golf course. He plays football, and I play basketball. We wanna win and have a good time here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Distant Replay (@distant_replay)

Jordan was true to his words as the legendary duo fittingly won the tournament. They finished first after having a two-shot advantage over the baseball legend Rollie Fingers and basketball coach Bill Guthridge. Meanwhile, Jordan’s then-golfing partner Charles Barkley finished fourth alongside baseball hall-of-famer Jon Smoltz.

A clip of Jordan and Brady’s pre-game interview recently resurfaced on Instagram alongside a clip from a pickup game they played at the time.

During the tournament, the duo of MJ and Brady also frustrated tennis legend John McEnroe. In 2023, Brady appeared on former NFL rival Peyton Manning’s Let’s Go pod and relayed McEnroe’s emotions after losing to them. The New England Patriots legend said,

“He [John McEnroe] was like this is such bulls*it. You two are on the same team. How are we doing this? And you know, we kind of ran away with it, the golf tournament… But John was still as feisty as ever and wanted to win and now he’s so pi*sed… Michael was stacking the deck in his own tournament. So it was pretty amazing.”

At any rate, this was one of those rare moments when MJ won a golf tournament after years of hard work. It is poetic that he lifted one of his trophies alongside NFL GOAT Tom Brady.