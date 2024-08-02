LeBron James in Splits Over Edited Ric Flair Meme with Bronny James

LeBron James has been on cloud nine ever since the Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny James with their 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. LBJ is now counting the days till he’d become the first NBA athlete to share the hardwood with his son. Bron’s openness about playing with his son has paved the way for a stream of memes on the Internet for some time now. The 39-year-old has been a good sport about it and has shown that he is willing to laugh at his own expense too.

He recently shared a hilarious video of “Nature Boy” Ric Flair giving his signature pre-match speech. But the clip had LeBron’s face edited in it instead of the wrestler’s. The original video of Flair’s pre-game interview is before his ‘Clash of the Champions XXI’ handicap match-up against Big Van Vader in 1995.

In the original video, Flair is warning his opponent about laying a hand on him as his partner Anderson wouldn’t let them get away with it. His proclamation ends with his signature cry “Woo”. In the original video, Ric Flair had passionately said,

“Come on big man, I’m begging you, lay your hands on me, you’re killed. He’s [points to Anderson] double-A, he’s that forcer, and I’m the nature boy, whoooo.”

In the edited video, LBJ’’s face is implanted on the WWE legend while Bronny’s face has been edited on to the face of Arn Anderson, who helped Flair take down 400+ pounds Van Vader.

The creator of the edited video attached the text “LeBron and Bronny when the NBA season starts” as caption.

LBJ found this depiction hilarious and shared the video on his Instagram with a number of laughing emojis.

LeBron is too funny 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/RI8rrRu2uo — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 2, 2024

Interestingly, Ric Flair gave his seal of approval when the Lakers drafted Bronny James in June. In his congratulatory tweet, he expressed admiration for the father-son duo and relayed that no joy can surpass the feeling of sharing your legacy with your children.

Flair has first-hand experience on this as he has helped his daughter Charlotte Flair become a dominant force in the WWE when he was still an active wrestler. LeBron James would love to see his 19-year-old son leave a similar impact in the NBA when it is all said and done.