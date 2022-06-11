“LeBron James invested his first $50,000 in his best friend!”: How Lakers star’s first investment in Maverick Carter has turned into BILLIONS over his NBA career

Lakers star LeBron James turned his first-ever check that came ahead of his NBA career, into BILLIONS of dollars

LeBron James may be quite the player. But boy is he a business-savvy man as well.

Over the years, the King has made a plethora of different investments outside of the NBA, such as bringing up his very own production company and even having a Tequila brand that he endorses. So, it’s fair to say that the man is rolling in money, even when the NBA contracts are taken out of the equation.

But, how did all of this even happen? Is James the only man behind this incredible operation? Or, is there a phantom figure that has been in his corner since the very beginning, that has helped him make these moves?



LeBron James invested his first-ever paycheck into his best friend before he even got into the NBA

As you may know already, LeBron James was drafted into the NBA, with unrivaled hype, at 18-years-old, in the 2003 NBA draft.

Given the amount of hype he was gathering before he’d even stepped on an NBA court, it was obvious he was going to make A LOT of money. So, even as a teenager, he decided to invest in his future. But it wasn’t quite in the most… orthodox of ways.

James decided to invest part of his $90 million dollar contract with Nike, his first-ever, into his best friend, Maverick Carter. But, it wasn’t just to look out for the man.



We applaud both LeBron James and Maverick Carter on this one. We do this for the former, because not only was he making sure a friend made it out with him, but also had the confidence in him to make everything work.

And of course, we applaud Maverick Carter for having the business savviness to make everything work out as magnificently as it did.

Frankly, we wish we had a friend like Carter in our lives as well.

