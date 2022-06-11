Basketball

“LeBron James invested his first $50,000 in his best friend!”: How Lakers star’s first investment in Maverick Carter has turned into BILLIONS over his NBA career

"LeBron James invested his first $50,000 in his best friend!": How Lakers star's first investment in Maverick Carter has turned into BILLIONS over his NBA career
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"He's the kind of guy I'd want my daughter to date" - Kurt Angle compliments former WWE Champion for his backstage behavior
Next Article
"We look forward to better results with him"- McLaren boss claims Daniel Ricciardo will stay for 2023
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James invested his first $50,000 in his best friend!": How Lakers star's first investment in Maverick Carter has turned into BILLIONS over his NBA career
“LeBron James invested his first $50,000 in his best friend!”: How Lakers star’s first investment in Maverick Carter has turned into BILLIONS over his NBA career

Lakers star LeBron James turned his first-ever check that came ahead of his NBA career,…