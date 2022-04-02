“LeBron James couldn’t close a car door, no clutch gene!”: Skip Bayless roasts Lakers star for ‘game tying’ air ball vs Pelicans

Skip Bayless just couldn’t pass up the opportunity on clowning Lakers star LeBron James after he airballs a game-tying three vs. Pelicans

Oh no. That, right there, is a double whammy.

On one end, you have the Lakers losing yet another game this season, especially on an airballed shot from LeBron James.

LeBron James just airballed with the Lakers’ season on the line 😳

pic.twitter.com/x4tqh1Ik6m — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 2, 2022

But then, you also have the fact that the Lakers are now officially out of the race for the play-in game spots. So, overall, it’s been a pretty bad night for fans of the Lakeshow all around.

But, as the NBA community probably is already aware by now, it doesn’t end there. Oh no, no, no, no. There is also a certain wrinkly, 69-year-old Caucasian male to take things to the next level. And rest assured, his ‘analysis’ on the final shot by LeBron James is worth a read.

So, without further ado, let's get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless reiterates that LeBron James has no clutch gene after horrible airball against the Pelicans

As we said earlier, the Lakers suffered a 114-111 defeat to the Pelicans. But it wasn’t like LeBron James was having a cold game that let this one slip away. Far from it, actually.

The King scored an impressive 38 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. He also shot 56.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. So, looking at this, you’d say he had a very good game, right? Well…

In the last 5 minutes of this close game, Bron went 0-3 from the field and had 1 turnover. One of the shots he missed, he literally got blocked. And his last one, it was the airball.

So, you already know Skip Bayless was going to go deeper than the deepest excavations of planet Earth. And oh boy, did he ever!

LORD HAVE MERCY: LeBron ends the Lakers’ biggest game of the year with an air ball. LeBron fails to close yet another game begging to be closed. LeBron couldn’t close a car door. No clutch gene. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 2, 2022

The fact that Skip didn’t even react as strongly as he usually does tells you all you need to know. Even the man himself realizes that the Lakers’ situation is so bad right now, he doesn’t even need to clown on them.

The dark ages have officially arrived.

