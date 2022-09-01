LeBron James is a big game player – A breakdown of his numbers game wise in a 7 game series

LeBron James had played many playoff series – His lowest average score is 23 points in a playoff run.

LeBron James is a man who says he’s “pass first” – yet is about to top the scoring charts. Those points are coming on the regular in the 82-game season and during the playoffs as well. In total, LeBron has played 19 seasons, 15 times in his life. Once he reaches the playoffs, odds are he reaches the finals more often than not.

In all the series put together, Bron has averaged these numbers as shown by stat muse – per game. These numbers count his first and latest appearances in the playoffs, which means in 15 years, Bron has never averaged lesser than 26 points in a game 1. Game 1 has always been the “feeler” game for him, getting to know the opposition. Even then, he scored 25+ as an average in those initial impressions.

The best first game he’s ever played came in the 2008-9 playoffs when Cleveland faced off against Orlando. That first game was the stuff of legends, where dropped an incredible 49 points. Not only that, he had 8 rebounds and 6 assists, all while maintaining high efficiency. They lost the game, and eventually the series, but Bron was in no way responsible for the loss.

In elimination games, LeBron turns up another gear, dropping 30 points on average. He thrives under pressure, yet people say he’s not clutch!

LeBron James does not have many years left in the tank – he will do everything to win one more ring

The 4-time champion will look to become a part of an elite group that has won 5. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are a few who’ve won enough silverware for a full 5 fingers. LeBron did get his 4th a couple of seasons ago, but after that, the team does not look set up to win another.

Last season, Rob Pelinka threw everything and the kitchen sink to bring in a third superstar, but they got a huge shock in Russell Westbrook. It was a repeat of the disaster class of 2012, but this time they don’t have the luxury to tank. LeBron is not the one for tanking, not when he still can play at an elite level.

They traded away all their youth and their prospects, so it is winning now or bust. With his legacy on the line, James will not look to be a bust this late in his career. He is open about his dreams to play with his sons but keeps mum about his actual dream – posing like Jordan with his rings.

