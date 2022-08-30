Basketball

Kenny Smith scoffed at LeBron James walking with a cigar to his game against Chris Paul

Kenny Smith scoffed at LeBron James walking with a cigar to his game against Chris Paul
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
7 ft, 315 lbs Shaquille O’Neal apparently head-butted a ‘smaller’ shark to save his life
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Kenny Smith scoffed at LeBron James walking with a cigar to his game against Chris Paul
Kenny Smith scoffed at LeBron James walking with a cigar to his game against Chris Paul

Kenny Smith could not believe LeBron James was walking around with a cigar in his…