“LeBron James is a little different now, he has got some love handles”: Skip Bayless at it again, questions Lakers star’s fitness and their title chances

Skip Bayless is well known in the NBA community for his hatred towards LeBron James, he has made a living out of it for nearly two decades now.

While talking to fellow pundit Shannon Sharpe, on their show Undisputed, Skip took it another level by disrespecting everybody on the Lakers squad from Coach Frank Vogel to Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington.

It all started with Shannon praising his beloved team Lakers, he mentioned how coach Frank Vogel was excited by the “imposing” transformation of Anthony Davis.

Skip jumped right back at him, calling Vogel by all sorts of names, he then switched his take towards Lebron James and questioned King’s fitness before his 19th NBA season.

“He’s a little different now, he has got some love handles, he drinks his wines, smokes his cigars, he is aging gracefully”: Skip Bayless

Skip’s rants about LeBron James are aging gracefully as well, he has an estimated net worth of $17 million, by mostly critiquing James since his debut.

While King James spends around 1.5 million USD to take care of his body, Skip might be the only person who saw love handles on him. There are several LeBron’s bizarre stories around the league for taking care of his body and as a result having an almost injury-less 18-year NBA career.

Skip is ever so pointless in attacking Lebron, Lakers VP of basketball operations and GM, Rob Pelinka said this about the 4 time Champ.

Rob Pelinka on praised LeBron James’ fitness level and said he “slimmed up.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 23, 2021

Even if he has cut down weight, guarding or catching up with King in the fast breaks would still be a nightmare for any NBA defender .

Skip also called out LeBron James and the Lakers’ guards for being awful shooters

He called James, “LeBrick” for shooting bricks from parameter, which wasn’t that bad last season at 36.5%. Skip then called out Lakers guards Russell Westbrook and Wayne Ellington and compared the latter with greatest shooting guard Kobe Bryant. He went on his ranting mode against Westbrook and Lakers’ team chemistry in the upcoming season.

I am not overstating this when I say over his 13 seasons in the NBA, Russell Westbrook has proven to be the worst superstar jump shooter in the history of pro basketball. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/0c9qyNDIfv — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 22, 2021

Whatever questions Skip Bayless has for Lakers MVPs in Lebron James and Russell Westbrook, their fitness, shooting or their chemistry, will soon be answered as the regular season starts in October.

