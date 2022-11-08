“LeBron James is a Master Media Manipulator”: Skip Bayless Believes ‘The King’ is Using the Media to Make Excuses for His Poor Form

Nov 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) pleads his case to referee Scott Twardoski (52) after a foul call in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are having a tough time right now. The team is 2-8 right now and finds themselves in the bottom half of the Western Conference.

One of the reasons behind this is the poor form of the players themselves, LeBron included. While The King is scoring points, his shooting has been below par.

However, not much focus is being put on this, as the media focuses on other aspects of Bron’s life. This has led Skip Bayless to believe that James is manipulating the media.

Skip Bayless claims that LeBron James is tactfully manipulating the media to cover up his bad shooting form

It’s no secret that the LA Lakers have been poor this season. That being said, it looks like King James is still playing at a high level.

However, last night was a different story. LeBron looked sluggish against the Utah Jazz in what ended up being a humiliating 116-139 defeat. This sluggishness was later attributed to foot soreness.

Skip Bayless on the other hand has a different explanation. LeBron James is playing badly and he’s using the media to cover it up.

LeBron is a master media manipulator. He is much better at making narratives than making 3’s or free throws. LeBron wanted them to announce foot soreness because it plants an excuse. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/aFVwShVl9f — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 8, 2022

Skip points out that LeBron has been providing several excuses to take attention away from his bad shooting. From foot softness to the fact that he had to miss his Halloween party.

Safe to say, that Bayless does have a point. Although this wouldn’t be the first time he has found an issue with LeBron’s actions.

Skip Bayless has been going after LeBron several times this season

Calling LeBron out on his shooting is one thing, but this isn’t the first time Skip Bayless has targeted The King. The UNDISPUTED analyst has been on his case 24/7 this season, from his age to his inability to carry a team.

To say that Skip Bayless is not a fan of the four-time champion is an understatement. Although his criticism is warranted at times.

