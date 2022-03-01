“LeBron James is a model of consistency, professionalism, and greatness”: Stephen A. Smith reprimands Lakers Nation for booing the superstar recently 

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith calls out the Lakers Nation for booing LeBron James during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The stars in LA LA Land have not been shining too bright on the Lakers, with the team having a dismal showing in the 2021-22 season. Currently, the 9th seed and six games below +500. The Lakers look like they won’t even make the play-in tournament.

And like in all moments of crisis, now begins the blame game as to who should bear the brunt.

The situation has reached a point where the fans aren’t even sparing King James, who is playing at an MVP level. The 37-year old superstar is leading his team in scoring and steals, averaging 29.0 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, and shooting an impressive 51.9% from the field.

Recently, the Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss hosting the Pelicans at the Crypto.com Arena. James and co looked detached during the game, accounting for 23 turnovers. Though James had 7-turnovers in the game, he had a 30+ point night on an incredible 56.5% shooting from the field.

However, the Lakers fans had enough, displaying their disapproval via booing James. Addressing this subject on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith didn’t seem too pleased with the Lakers fans.

Stephen A. Smith feels the Lakers fans went overboard by booing LeBron James.

James and co have been dominating the headlines since the recent trade deadline. From rumors of a rift with Lakers President Rob Pelinka to wanting to end his career in Cleveland. It seems evident that James isn’t happy with his situation in LA.

During the game against the Pelicans in LA, one could sense an atmosphere of hostility between the home team fans and the Lakers roster. And James getting booed made this crystal clear.

ESPN’s popular show First Take would discuss the controversial chants with veteran NBA analyst Smith leading from the front.

“LeBron delivered a championship, and last time I checked, he’s playing like an MVP candidate. The one person who should never be booed by the LA Lakers fans is LeBron James. No matter how bad it is, no matter how good it is, this man has been a model of consistency, professionalism, and greatness for the LA Lakers.”

The ONE person who should never be boo’d by the Lakers fans is @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/QinE5Wl1vE — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 28, 2022

Well, Smith does make some valid points as one can never question James’ work ethic and passion towards the game of basketball. The former-time Finals MVP never fails to deliver.

One is still hopeful that the Lakers can flip the switch as there is no denying the talent and experience on the roster.