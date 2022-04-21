“LeBron James is a much better basketball player than Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas reveals his top 3 dominant players of all time

Veteran point guard Isiah Thomas reveals his top 3 dominant players of all time, with everyone wanting to know if Michael Jordan was on it.

When it comes to the top 5 point guards of all time, it is impossible to ignore Isiah Thomas. The Pistons legend had an illustrious career, winning two championships and a Finals MVP. Zeke was part of one NBA’s most controversial storylines known as the era of Bad Boys Pistons.

Post hanging his boots, Isiah continues to be associated with the NBA, appearing as an analyst on various shows. Having witnessed different eras, it is always interesting to get Zeke’s insights on the game, with the mention of Michael Jordan being deemed compulsory.

In one such appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, Isiah dished out his list of the top 3 dominating players of all time. Though MJ wasn’t on the list, Zeke gave a detailed response for it, adding it wasn’t personal.

“I say this with no disrespect to Jordan, and every time I say this, I get well Isiah hates Jordan, doesn’t like him, so on and so forth. It has nothing to do with it.”

Also read: “Michael Jordan does not want to be your friend Isiah Thomas”: When Charles Oakley called Pistons legend ‘sneaky’ and reiterated Jordan’s distaste for him

Isiah had Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James as his top 3 picks. The reason behind his take being the extensive period of their dominance.

Isiah Thomas gives his reasoning for excluding Michael Jordan from his top 3 dominant players list.

It’s no secret that Isiah and MJ don’t get along, the two Hall of Famers are yet to bury their decades-old hatchet. Nonetheless, their rift continues to be a hot topic for all media outlets. Addressing LBJ’s iconic run to the 2018 NBA Finals, Isiah had the following to say.

“What I’m seeing in LeBron James as a complete basketball player dominating this period of time. I haven’t seen anybody else do that in the league with the exception of two people, and that is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell.”

The Pistons MVP continues to side with James in the GOAT debate, calling him a complete basketball player. Isiah did acknowledge MJ’s supremacy over James in certain aspects but emphasized at LBJ having one of the longest runs of dominance.

“When you talk about a complete basketball player, LeBron James is a much better basketball player than Michael Jordan. Now Michael Jordan is a great scorer, and he dominated, and he did some things he has been criticized for not doing. But when you look at what he’s does on the basketball floor: rebounding, assisting, scoring. No one has had this stretch of dominance in our league like LeBron James has had. Winning rings does matter because it’s not just the statistical category, but it also means what you do when you get there.”

Isiah would have everyone in splits, saying that he had earned the right to speak on MJ, Kareem, and Magic, having beat them all.

Also read: “Magic had a 5th passing lane unlike other guards who had 4”: Isiah Thomas reveals the trump card of mentor Earvin Johnson