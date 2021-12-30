“The way Trae Young has been balling, he’ll end up being Atlanta’s GOAT!”: NBA Twitter lauds the Hawks star for achieving an impressive feat, reaching 25+ points in his last 14 games

As Trae Young scores 26 points in the Hawks’ recent 131-117 loss against the Bulls, he becomes the first player in franchise history in 33 years to score 25-or-more points in his last 14 games.

Trae Young proved his worth in the 2021 postseason, leading his Atlanta Hawks to advance to the conference finals. And the 6-foot-1 shifty guard has picked up this season, right where he left off the past playoffs.

In the 2021-2022 campaign, the sharpshooter has been deadly with the rock in his hands. With 13 30-point games, Ice Trae is tied with MVP frontrunners Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant with the 2nd most 30-point games in the association. And with every game he plays, Young seems to be reaching an impressive feat or breaking some or the other kind of franchise record.

This Wednesday night, Trae again found himself making history. Scoring 26 points in ATL’s 131-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the 23-year-old has now reached 25-or-more points in his last 14 games. His 14-game performance is currently the longest streak for 25-or-more points and has tied for the 2nd-longest in Hawks organization history for the same.

Trae Young has now reached 25-or-more points in his last 14 games, a career-best, longest in the NBA this season and tied for second-longest in Hawks history. He is the first Hawk to do so since Dominique Wilkins notched 14 straight from 1/30/88-3/1/88. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) December 30, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Trae Young becomes only the first Hawks player to achieve an incredible feat over the past 33 years

Calling Trae’s past 14-game stint sensational would be a massive understatement. During this period, the All-Star has been averaging 30.4 points and 9.5 assists.

As soon as Young’s stats went viral on social media, and in light of his recent performances, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

@TheTraeYoung they really said the rule change would fuck you up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PramaL (@LamarP__) December 30, 2021

Definitely is on the right track to be the greatest Hawks player of all time. — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) December 30, 2021

Ice Trae is a BAD MAD, and one day when we’re hoisting up that Obrien trophy I want to hear all the Luka people apologize to Trae and Atlanta — g124643 (@g124643) December 30, 2021

After a relatively slow and shaky start to this campaign, Young has been playing a lot more like his normal self. Currently averaging 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, he is eyeing to make his 2nd-ever All-Star appearance this season.