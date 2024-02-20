“LeBron James is Directly Responsible”: Stephen A. Smith Accuses Lakers Superstar of Ruining All-Star Dunk Contest

The last two Slam-Dunk Contests have been won by Mac Mclung who is predominantly a G-League player. Therefore the “NBA” All-Star Slam Dunk contest is now topped by someone who isn’t even a regular fixture in the league. For Stephen A. Smith, it is LeBron James because of whom the contest doesn’t feature top-flight NBA superstars. Despite having a well-heralded vertical leap, the forward has never participated in the contest.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith believes that since LBJ represents the top of the elite stars and refused to participate in the tournament, it set a precedent for the current generation of high-flying superstars who let a G-Leaguer make the competition consumable. On his ESPN show First Take, Stephen A. Smith pinned the blame on LeBron James for the dwindling standards of the Slam Dunk Contest.

“LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the slam dunk contest,” declared Stephen A. Smith

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1759624673040478456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The First Take Host noted how from 1985 to 1997, during five instances, it was the future Hall-of-Famers who won the contest. He added, “Jordan twice, Dominique Wilkins twice, Bryant once.” He argued that during those days, above-the-rim superstars “salivated” over the prospect of showcasing their high-flying during the contest.

However, when James refused to participate, Stephen A. Smith opined

“From that point forward, the stars who followed didn’t feel compelled to prioritize a Slam Dunk contest, the tradition that was set by others preceding LeBron James.”

Then Stephen A. Smith took shots at LeBron James performing high-flying jams during the pre-game layup lines but not for the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

Advertisement

He accused James of using the pre-game layup line dunks as a way of rubbing salt on this decision to never participate in the Slam Dunk contest. Apart from Stephen A. Smith, veteran actor Michael Rapaport had also pinned the blame on James for the lack of superstars during the slam dunk contest.

Is LeBron James to blame for the demise of the Slam Dunk Contest?

During the COVID-hit 2020-21 season only three players, Anfernee Simons, Obi Toppin, and Cassius Stanely put up their names for the Slam Dunk contest. Many NBA fans have never heard about any of these players apart from Toppin. For Michael Rapaport, James’ unwillingness to participate in the contest led to this state. The actor went on an angry rant and even accused James of not participating because there was no monetary compensation for him.

“Three people? Three players? Obi Toppin and two guys I never heard of. No disrespect to two guys I never heard of, but only three of you guys want to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest? And I blame you LeBron James. I know, I know it sounds like a cliche when all things are bad, blame LeBron. You’re 36-years-old, you never participated in the Slam Dunk Contest. Would the NBA didn’t pay you enough to be in the Slam Dunk Contest? They didn’t pay Dominique Wilkins. They didn’t pay Michael f*cking Jordan,” argued a fuming Rapaport.

Therefore, there is a sentiment that LeBron James has ruined the Slam Dunk Contest. However, despite his continuous non-participation, we have seen one of the most bombastic contests when Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon mesmerized the world in 2016. Apart from that, there have been numerous instances where the contest has been a must-watch. But one can argue if LBJ had participated, it’d have certainly brought more attention and reputation to the event.