“LeBron James, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan would’ve never done this!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the King’s frustrated body-language against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

Lakers’ LeBron James looks done with the team as a clip emerges from tonight’s game where the King is visibly frustrated

The Los Angeles Lakers are headed towards their third straight loss. Hosting the Dallas Mavericks tonight, the Lakers are down 56-71 at the half. Unlike the other night, the Lakers are doing a better job at taking care of the ball tonight. However, that isn’t enough as Luka Doncic and co. are on a mission to get to that #4 spot in the West.

Doncic, who always tries to put his best foot forward against LeBron James, is doing exactly the same tonight. In the first half, he has 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith have 15 and 12 points respectively to help the Mavericks. For the Lakers, LeBron James has 11 points. Malik Monk has 13 and Carmelo Anthony has 11 points off the bench.

“LeBron James looks like he’s done with the Lakers!”: NBA Twitter

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite pushing to make a superteam, are failing this season. They’re 9th in the West, and have a 27-33 record. Tonight, as they face Luka Doncic and co, their struggles are clearly on display. On one such possession, LeBron James seems to have cleared his way in the paint, asking for the ball, but his teammate ignores, shoots, misses, Lakers get the rebound, LBJ tries to ask again, is yet again ignored. After that, LeBron just seemed like he wasn’t into the game anymore.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to the same.

