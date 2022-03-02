“Stephen Curry and co. have not won a game in Minnesota since April 2019!”: Warriors have lost 6-straight games at the Target Center against Karl-Anthony Towns and co.

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors lose their 6th straight game on the road against the Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center tonight. This was the fourth time the teams faced off against each other this season. The Warriors were up 2-1, coming into the contest. However, the Wolves, who were playing on the 2nd night of a back-to-back, wanted to even things out.

Karl-Anthony Towns and co. found a way to win without Anthony Edwards tonight. The Wolves took down the Warriors 129-114, tying the season series at 2 apiece. Leading the way for the Wolves was KAT, with his 39 points and 9 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points and 7 assists, whereas Malik Beasley had 20 points off the bench.

On the other hand, for the Warriors, Stephen Curry was the only bright spot. Steph ended the game with 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Despite having 5 other players scoring in double-digits, Steph had no help when it was time to rise to the occasion.

Stephen Curry and co. haven’t won in Minnesota since April 2019

The Golden State Warriors were having a pretty spectacular season, till January. They went into a slump then, but they answered it with a 9-game winning streak. Since then, they have gone 2-6 in their last 8 games. Despite the Warriors having an impressive road record, there is one destination they cannot seem to get a win at: Minnesota.

Tonight’s loss marked the 6th straight loss for the Warriors in Minneapolis. This is currently their largest road losing streak.

On the other hand, Warriors ground hasn’t been kind to the Timberwolves as well. The Warriors have beaten the Wolves 11 straight times at home. With Warriors-Wolves shaping up to be a potential first-round playoff matchup, this stat would be interesting heading into the postseason.