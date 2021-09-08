“LeBron James is like a little a** kid”: Kyle Kuzma opens up about The King and his relations with the Lakers after getting traded

Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma talks about former teammate LeBron James and discusses his relations with the Lakers’ front office post-trade

On Draft Day 2021, the Los Angeles Lakers shocked us all by adding a third superstar to their already stacked roster. However, no one knew what was to follow. The Lakers basically re-vamped their entire roster, for a third straight year. This time around, they signed multiple veterans on veteran minimum slots. The roster now boasts the addition of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, DeAndre Jordan, Kent Bazemore, and Wayne Ellington.

Also Read: “ESPN wasn’t a great fit… You have to talk about LeBron James all the time”: Paul Pierce lays into the Network for over-hyping up Lakers star

Meanwhile, the Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook. Kuzma, who had been with the Lakers ever since he was drafted in 2017, had an emotional time saying goodbye. A lot of people assumed that there would be bad blood between Kuz and Lakers’ leaders like LeBron James. However, Kuz cleared the air when he was on the ‘No Chill Gil’ podcast with Gilbert Arenas.

“LeBron James is just like a little kid”: Kyle Kuzma

When LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018, it was a bunch of young and talented players, looking to make their mark in the league. While most of the Lakers’ young talent got traded to acquire Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma was one of the only ones left. Having played with the King for three seasons, Kuz sure knows how he operates.

Recently on the podcast, Kuz said,

“Man, he’s like a little a** kid. He is like a grown man and is like this alpha, he’s like this like a super serious person. But he’s like 18-year-old too at the same time. And I just feel like that’s the best part about him. He jokes around a lot, he’s always laughing and dancing. Just doing funny sh** and that’s the cool part for sure.”

Kyle Kuzma describes LeBron James’ personality: “Man, he’s like a little kid” pic.twitter.com/kSkXfyKN4n — Lakers News (@LakersNews10) September 7, 2021

Also Read: “Lakers really wanted a forgotten rookie to act like Allen Iverson against Kobe and Shaq!”: NBA Insider reveals the confusing ways Phil Jackson prepared his team to defend against the 76ers star

Talking about his relationship with the Lakers, post-trade, Kuz said,

“It’s all love. All love for sure. A couple of days after I got traded, we were hanging out, chilling or whatever. I came in as a Laker that’s all I know. It was family from the jump. And even leaving, it was still family. You know getting calls or texts from Jeanie or Rob or equipment managers or people that work the front gate. Everyone is like, ‘Hope you have a successful career. You’re doing this and that.’ So no bitterness, no nothing for sure.”

It is good to see that there is no bad blood between the two sides. Quite a few times, we see bad blood between parties when there are separations like these.