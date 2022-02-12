“LeBron James is low IQ, I’ve heard him speak about issues, and he just is so wrong”: Republican activist Candace Owens takes a dig at the Lakers superstar, calling him arrogant

Conservative author and political activist Candace Owens slams NBA superstar LeBron James for his half-baked knowledge on social issues.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has never shied away from speaking on social issues, even though it meant upsetting people at the higher-ups. The four-time Finals MVP has been a champion for social justice rights. James has been vocal about racism in the USA.

The Lakers superstar’s political views have also earned him flak from sections of society. Though many have told James to stick to dribbling the ball, James continues to pay no heed to them. Soon to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scorer, James believes he has a moral responsibility towards society.

Recently, during an appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, political activist Candace Owens slammed James for not having enough knowledge to speak on social issues. In the past as well, Owens has been critical of James, even calling the BLM movement a lie.

Owens and James share contrasting political ideologies. However, James has never responded to any of Owens’ criticism.

Candace Owens believes LeBron James is unaware and not educated enough to address social issues.

Owens has been a pro supporter of former President Donald Trump, while James has openly despised the 45th President of the USA. The eighteen-time All-Star is one of the handfuls of sports personalities in the world to speak on political issues.

However, his candid nature on non-basketball subjects has added to his long list of naysayers, one of them being Ownes. The author recently had the following to say about James.

“LeBron is a well-meaning person. I don’t think LeBron means to do bad. I just don’t think he’s that smart. I really do. I think LeBron James is low IQ, said Owens.”

“I’ve heard him speak about issues, and he just is so wrong, but I think he carries with him an arrogance which isn’t hard when you’re being called a king,” Owens said. “Right? And he is an incredible talent. There is no doubt about that. He’s an incredible talent. It’s very hard to level yourself and to say, ‘Okay, I can be really talented but also not be educated on something.’ Right? And if you are not educated about something, you shouldn’t speak on it. I try to do very good about that. If I don’t know something, I try to listen.”

“I would rather him be quiet than tell his people that follow him a lie.”

The Republican supporter spoke about how James had more than the required money and resources to collect the right data. Owens stated that James frustrated her as he had a big platform to do so much good, but wasn’t educated like the late Kobe Bryant.

James is not the only celebrity to be on Owens’ radar, the activist has been going back and forth with rapper Cardi B on social media lately.