“I’m not accustomed to sitting down for long stretches”: Russell Westbrook on missing the first game of the season due to lower back stiffness

Russell Westbrook gives an update on his back injury. The Lakers point guard is eager to get back on the hardwood.

One cannot question Russell Westbrook’s will towards the game of basketball. The former MVP plays hard on every possession, leaving it all on the court. Though Westbrook is currently facing a lot of heat for his performances, there are no doubts regarding his efforts towards the game.

During the recent game against the Trail Blazers, the LA Lakers sat Westbrook out as he suffered from lower back tightness. Till then, Westbrook hadn’t missed a single game in the 2021-22 season, playing 55 consecutive games. The former OKC superstar doesn’t like to take any days off.

Westbrook, who is not used to sitting out, has been benched during crucial moments of the games lately. The two-time scoring champion’s inability to shoot and high turnover rate continue to be a matter of concern, making him a liability on the floor.

When asked about his recent back injury, Westbrook seemed optimistic about his return soon, adding that he was not used to sitting out for long stretches.

Westbrook sat out during the Lakers’ embarrassing loss to the Trail Blazers. The nine-time All-Star has carried massive blame for the poor showing of the purple and gold team this season. However, the game against the Blazers exposed the Lakers, which had Westbrook blanket its poor performances till recently.

Surprisingly, the Lakers have continued to lose games despite having Westbrook benched. Head coach Frank Vogel’s decision to sit Westbrook in clutch time hasn’t yielded any positive results so far for the Lakers.

The most recent example was against the Knicks and the Trail Blazers, where the Lakers suffered back-to-back losses. LeBron James and co’s recent loss against the Blazers had Lakers veteran James Worthy at a loss of words, calling it the lowest point of any season.

Switching gears back to Westbrook, the 33-year old had the following response when asked to give an update on his injury.

Russell Westbrook on his back injury: “It comes and goes. … I’m not accustomed to sitting down for long stretches” and having to get up and get up quickly. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 11, 2022

According to reports, the Lakers looked at various aspects to trade Westbrook but didn’t receive a worthwhile offer for the former MVP.

The Lakers’ recent losses raise some serious questions about the team that had Westbrook cover its shortcomings.