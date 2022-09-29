“LeBron James Is Not From This Planet”: Darvin Ham Gives Out Early Grades For Lakers Roster

Newly appointed LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham cites his early observations of Big 3 LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Post their disappointing exit last season, Lakers President Rob Pelinka and co were in no mood to waste time with superstar LeBron James’ championship window closing. Thus swinging into action even before free agency kicked off, beginning with relieving former coach Rob Pelinka of his duties.

After weeks of interviewing several candidates, the Lakers selected former NBA player and Milwaukee Bucks top assistant Darvin Ham for the job. Hired as the 28th coach of the iconic LA franchise, Ham is known for his no-nonsense approach and hustle mentality.

OFFICIAL: Welcome to Los Angeles, Coach Ham! pic.twitter.com/V91QyME7EI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 3, 2022

Ironically, the 48-year-old does have a history with the purple and gold, having been an assistant coach during the late Kobe Bryant’s era at the Staples Center. Nevertheless, Coach Ham faces one of the toughest challenges of his coaching career with the current roster of the Lakers.

Going by Coach Ham’s early observations of the Big 3, Lakers Nation has a reason to rejoice.

Darvin Ham reveals what impressed him the most so far.

Ham admitted to mightily being mesmerized by King James’ freakish athletic abilities, calling the four-time Finals MVP from another planet. Entering his 20th season, Bron is coming off as a top 3 scorer, looking to surpass Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the all-time scorer in the upcoming season.

Coach Ham’s challenge begins with ensuring Anthony Davis remains healthy, who has spent more time in ‘street clothes’ over the purple in gold jersey in the last two seasons. The former Bucks assistant coach is aware a championship isn’t possible without the services of The Brow.

Another crucial point remains Russell Westbrook’s role on the team, while his role as a starter is yet to be decided, Coach Ham wants to see the former MVP adopt a more defensive-first approach. With trials beginning, the newly elected Lakers coach gave his initial observations of the team.

Some Ham early observations:

– “LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure.

– “AD’s ability to pass.”

– “Russ, the open spacing … (the opponent) not being able to build a wall, him exploding into the paint.”

– “LeBron’s ability to defensive rebound and bring it.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2022

With a few weeks remaining for the season to kick off, Lakers fans are hoping things turn around for the better this upcoming season.

