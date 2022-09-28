What are “Kills”? Darvin Ham and LeBron James devise new stat to help Lakers improve defense

Davin Ham and the Lakers staff have found a new stat to make the Lakers even more effective in defense. Kills. LeBron James will enjoy this.

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for what will likely be a redemption season. After failing to make the play-in last season, several question marks have been raised, particularly around Russell Westbrook and his fit.

While head coach Darvin Ham insists that the Lakers will look different and that he will be utilizing Westbrook to the best of his abilities, it is still hard to fathom to what extent that will work.

LeBron and Anthony Davis look healthy and ready to attack the season. They have had plenty of time off and will most likely fix any niggling issues. But to be able to play alongside Westbrook and be effective is a task. They failed last season, so what has changed this season?

Well, according to Darvin Ham himself, it is the onus on defense that will bring a much-needed spark and vigor to the team. But how exactly can they track and achieve it? An ingenious solution has been devised and Laker fans will be excited about this one.

Darvin Ham says Phil Handy will be tracking a stat called “kills” this year. 3 stops in a row = 1 kill. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 26, 2022

Lakers will track “Kills” an exciting stat that aims to invigorate LeBron James and co.

Yes, the Lakers have decided to introduce a new statistic called “Kills”. So what are “Kills”? If a player makes three defensive stops in a row, it will be counted as a “kill”.

Ingenious we suppose. The emphasis on defense with a brand new stat is decided to entice the players like how high-school coaches used to. And to a certain extent, it might just work.

The newness of the stat will certainly help bring the team together on the defensive front, however, will that be enough?

Lakers operating like a HS team keeping track of “kills”. Like fam if y’all don’t just go out there and play basketball. Something tells me there’ll be glaring issues within 25 games into the season — Ralph (@ThePullUpKing1) September 27, 2022

We will have to wait and see how this develops over the course of the season. LeBron James and co, look in good spirits. The moods are not at all damp from last season’s failures and if there is any indication as to what this team will be up to, it will be defending their hearts out.

