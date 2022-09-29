“I Got Anthony Davis Winning The MVP This Season”: Kendrick Perkins on The Brow Reigniting Comparisons with Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins’ bold prediction about Anthony Davis winning the MVP in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

A lot is riding on Lakers big man Anthony Davis, given his absence for the most part over the last two years. The former champion has been seen more in ‘street clothes’ than the purple and gold jersey as injuries continued to plague him, derailing his prime.

Nonetheless, his being a top 5 player when healthy continues to be a common perception. Unfortunately, The Brow’s ‘health’ factor is a big hurdle to cross, with him playing 76 out of the 154 games in the last two seasons. AD seems to have developed a bit of rust where his shooting is concerned.

Despite all these battles, the likes of Kendrick Perkins believe in Davis to have a monster season. In the past, we’ve seen Big Perk sing praises of the former Pelicans superstar, addressing the latter’s 4 am wakeup routine followed by workout sessions with “lethal shooter’ Chris Matthews.

During a recent episode of NBA Today, Perkins was seen unabashedly stating how Davis had his vote for the MVP in the upcoming 2022-23 season. The ESPN analyst also hinted at the Lakers big man catapulting himself back in the conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I have Anthony Davis picked as my MVP frontrunner”: Kendrick Perkins drops the truth bomb on his predictions for the upcoming season.

Despite having a horrid outing last year, the Lakers are looking to run it back with the same cast. While LeBron James had a historic year, one cannot say the same for his teammates. The purple and gold failed to make the play-in being 16-games below +500.

It won’t be wrong to say that AD’s absence did play a crucial part in this, something that would ideally not repeat this season. The eight-time All-Star’s skill set and talent have often been compared to that of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokoumnpo, who is widely considered the no.1 player.

Making his case for Davis having a redemption season, Perkins said the following.

“The Lakers are going to be in the playoffs this season and one of the main reasons I’m saying that is because of Anthony Davis,” said the former Celtics center.

“Anthony Davis is going to remind the world of who the hell he is and this is why I have him picked as my MVP early prediction because I believe Anthony Davis is going to show why his name should be mentioned in the conversation Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Hopefully, AD doesn’t fall short of Big Perk’s prediction and can reinstate why he’s one of the most skilled bigs in the league.

