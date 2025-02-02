“LeBron James Is Not Real”: Skip Bayless Shares His Conversation With Lil Wayne, Reiterates Michael Jordan Is Better

LeBron James put up a show of a lifetime at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing his only game for the season at the fabled arena, James made sure that the performance would be one to remember. He scored 33 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished 12 assists, becoming the only player to record multiple triple-doubles after turning 40.

Following the contest, Skip Bayless shared a conversation he had with his close friend and famous rapper, Lil Wayne. “LeBron[James] “is not real” – as in not human,” he put out on X. Bayless explained the same, sharing that they both discussed the impossibly high-level Bron has been playing at despite turning 40.

However, Skip couldn’t just praise LeBron without adding any caveat. Today was no different. He made sure to reiterate that LeBron is nowhere close to Michael Jordan, who is the GOAT in his opinion.

“He’s still not close to Jordan but he’s beating Father Time the way nobody ever has.”

Lil Wayne made the point today that some day we’ll find out that LeBron “is not real” – as in not human – because he continues to play at such an impossibly high level at age 40. I agree. He’s still not close to Jordan but he’s beating Father Time the way nobody ever has. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 2, 2025

LeBron James showed all of us tonight how he’s capable of being the best player in the league on any given night. He helped his team navigate through Anthony Davis’ absence, and take down the #3-seeded Knicks on the road. The Lakers would need more of his ‘not human’ performances as they continue to battle in the West for their seeding.