“Bradley Beal, regardless of your affiliation, I stand with you and your right to make your own medical choices”: Senator Ted Cruz and Wizards star engage in back-and-forth regarding the latter’s vaccination stance

Bradley Beal may be against the vaccine mandate, but there’s no way the Washington Wizards superstar would rock with Senator Ted Cruz.

The entire world has been reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for basically all of 2020 and 2021. Millions have died in the past 24 months and counting across the world.

However, due to the advancements we’ve made in medical science, we now have weapons to keep our loved ones a lot safer from the virus than before. Covid-19 vaccination drives have been rolled out with varying degrees of success in different parts of the world.

India and China, for example, are rapidly approaching the point where they’ll acquire herd immunity. Both of these Asian countries have administered over a billion doses to their own populations.

However, the vaccine rollout has become a highly politicized thing in the United States of America. This is a tragic thing, because Republican right-wing politicians in that nation are actively advocating for people to not take it.

What’s worse is that sporting stars like Aaron Rodgers, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal are also proudly unvaccinated. This trio of star players in their respective sport have given tons of credence to the Republicans’ strategy.

Bradley Beal makes it clear that he’ll never be the best of chums, or anything close, with Ted Cruz

However, make no mistake – any support Senator Ted Cruz gives Bradley Beal is lost on the Wizards star. Cruz applauded both Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal for not administering their vaccines in their own body.

Ted Cruz went ahead and posted a few tweets to this effect, sending NBA fans into a frenzy. And Bradley Beal does not like the politicizing of his stance and statements ONE BIT. The 3-time All-Star made it clear that he doesn’t like being associated with the Texas Senator:

“Don’t attach me to that. Because that’s not what I was trying to do. I’m not sitting here advocating for people not to get it. … I’ve never met you, I don’t talk to you and I don’t support you or anything you do. That’s a little weird.”

“That’s why I don’t like social media. Ted, you know damn well I ain’t rockin’ with you. You’re not going to get no cool points if that’s what you’re in it for.”

Bradley Beal did not like getting a shout out from Texas senator Ted Cruz for his stance on the covid vaccine: “Ted, you know damn well I ain’t rockin’ with you. You’re not going to get no cool points if that’s what you’re in it for.” Great work from @avarwallace https://t.co/VvRNv2D61R — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) November 6, 2021

However, the damage has clearly been done, as Cruz seems to have gotten what he wanted. His latest tweet indicates that he’s already done using NBA players as his props.

Doesn’t matter. You may feel obliged to have woke politics. You may genuinely believe it. Regardless of your partisan affiliation, I support YOU and YOUR RIGHT to make YOUR OWN medical choices.@RealDealBeal23 https://t.co/w6hSix8f8W — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021

