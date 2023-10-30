Despite Having More Titles and MVPs, LeBron James Gets Snubbed For Larry Bird in GOAT Small Forward Debate by Suns Legend

Phoenix Suns legend, Eddie Johnson, is one of the few who had the pleasure of sharing the court with both Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Playing in the league from 1981 to 1999, Johnson got to witness both Bird and Magic in their primes. Recently, he hosted a podcast titled Outside Shots, where he spoke about the two. While discussing how incredible they are, Johnson compared Bird and Magic to the superstars of today.

At one point, he boldly claimed that the Hick from French Lick is the greatest small forward of all time. A statement that he stands by as he snubs LeBron James, whom he believes is one step below the Hall of Famer.

Phoenix Suns legend Eddie Johnson chooses Larry Bird as the greatest SF

Recently, Phoenix Suns legend Eddie Johnson made a bold claim that Larry Bird is the greatest small forward of all time. He made this claim while praising both Bird and Magic Johnson. Two players he believes are the best in their respective positions.

Johnson handed the crown of No.1 small forward to Bird. This is a bit of a shocking statement, as with four NBA Championships and four MVPs, the King’s resume is a lot more well-rounded than Bird’s.

However, Johnson stands by his statement, saying,

“Bird arguably is the best small forward. You can say whatever you want to say,”.

The reason behind his choice seems to be because of LeBron’s ability as a hybrid player. He commends Bron, for being able to play multiple positions including point guard. But, at the end of the day, Bird is the greater small forward, in his opinion.

By the time Bird retired in 1992, he had three NBA Championships and three MVPs to his name. King James surpassed him in terms of accolades years ago. In fact, he is considered by many to be not just the GOAT small forward, but also the second-best player in NBA history. So, Johnson’s take is surprising, to say the least.

Johnson dismissed claims that Stephen Curry is a greater PG than Magic

Prior to suggesting that Larry Bird is the greatest small forward, Eddie Johnson dismissed claims surrounding the debate of who the greatest point guard is. In recent times, many believe that Stephen Curry now has a resume that gives him the right to stake a claim. In fact, he even has a former player Kendrick Perkins backing him up.

However, Johnson does not agree with this whatsoever. He hilariously questioned if Big Perk was drinking some good tequila to back up such a claim. In his opinion, Magic Johnson remains the GOAT point guard, as he has watched him play from high school all the way to their time in the NBA.