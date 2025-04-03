Dwyane Wade Drops Major Hint On Chris Paul’s Impending Retirement

Dwyane Wade seems to know something about Chris Paul’s future that no one else does. The Miami Heat legend recently took to his Instagram Stories and shared a reel that had footage of him giving a speech from the Gentleman’s Supper Club on All-Star weekend. Wade’s speech was brief, but it did drop a major hint about CP3’s NBA run coming to an end.

The video featured the three-time NBA Champion alongside Paul and the newly announced Hall of Fame inductee, Carmelo Anthony. “This event allows us all to come together,” said Wade. “Because I retire first, then he (Anthony) retire…” Wade stopped his speech there and just looked at CP3, indicating that Paul may announce his retirement sooner rather than later.

The timing would make sense. Wade retired from the league six years ago, and Melo three years ago. Paul has been in the league since 2005, with this current season marking his 20th year. It’s been a long run for the now 39-year-old point guard, but joining his longtime friends in life after basketball is an inevitable conclusion. That said, it hasn’t happened yet.

“Our brother gonna take his time but he’ll be over here soon,” added Wade, who is aware that CP3 is not rushing to put an end to his already prestigious NBA career. The ‘Point God’ is far from his 12-time All-Star caliber self in 2025, averaging only 8 points per game with the Spurs this season.

Despite his lowered numbers, Paul has been playing a crucial role on the young Spurs team. He’s been a much-needed mentor to the San Antonio-based franchise, helping the youngins get better and live up to their potential.

Regardless, Paul is nearing the finish line. Perhaps he wants to go for one final ring attempt in his 21st season — capturing the one accolade he has yet to achieve. Or perhaps he just wants one final trip around the league that he’s been so good in for so many years.

One thing is certain: Paul is already scheming his post-playing days plan

CP3 has played with seven different franchises in his 20-year career. It’s not by accident. The future Hall of Famer told Draymond Green during a recent interview that he has an interest in being a team owner once he retires and that moving teams so much helped him see how certain things are handled.

“Reason why I wanna be in ownership is because you have an opportunity to impact in a lot of different ways,” Paul told Draymond. “From playing for so long on so many teams I’ve had a front class seat in the CBA negotiations to see what this team does right or what this team does right. He added, “There’s a bond that’s necessary.”

Despite wanting to still be involved in basketball, Paul is excited to be around for the family events he missed and to hang with his kids. “I done miss so much of my kids lives,” he somberly admitted.

Don’t worry, Chris, you’ll be with them soon. Just know you will be sorely missed whenever that fateful day comes.