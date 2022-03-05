“LeBron James is publicly humiliating Russell Westbrook”: NBA Twitter erupts as picture emerges of Lakers star and Anthony Davis ignoring the Brodie’s high-five

NBA Twitter obsesses over embarrassing picture of Lakers’ ‘big three’, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook

The time for giving the benefit of the doubt is over. Russell Westbrook’s time with the Lakers can’t last much longer.

To be clear here, the Brodie isn’t a bad player. We have far too big a sample size of his greatness to ever say that. However, his 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, on 43.3% from the field, and 28.4% from three, while shiny on the surface, just isn’t meshing well with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Moreover, in his last 5 games, the man is shooting just 39% from the field, and 6.7% from three. Now that is terrible.

Heck, this isn’t even just fans anymore. It even seems like Russ’s own teammates have started to disregard him more than a few times now.

Don’t believe us? Well then, you’re going to LOVE a little something NBA Twitter decided to spotlight.

Also Read: “If 70 wins get us a ring, I’ll be happier”: Michael Jordan confessed to not feeling the same as a championship or gold medal on having a historic 70 wins season

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony decide to leave Russell Westbrook hanging as he goes to dap them up

We aren’t trolling here. This actually happened… at least if NBA Twitter at large is to be believed.

Either way, here is the image you decided to click on this article for.

This Westbrook, LeBron, AD, and Carmelo pic is hard 😅 pic.twitter.com/ihT0KUgWUZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 5, 2022

And here is how NBA Twitter reacted to it.

Not cool. Don’t matter if you don’t like him. Y’all gotta job to do. Don’t blame it on Westbrook. It’s a chemistry and coaching issue — ODM MELO (@thehiphopalypse) March 5, 2022

Russ only one willing to put it on the line every night good or bad — top 1% onlyfans (@okcthunderfan69) March 5, 2022

This a cold pic as is. There’s 2 different moods here. Lebron and AD see the hand but don’t wanna tap it… melo focused. Hoodie up. He don’t even notice Russ hand he dialed in. pic.twitter.com/X5jZVxjuXw — D von from Bowlero (@dvonwashere) March 5, 2022

Yeah, we won’t lie. There have been a few instances where Russell Westbrook has been seemingly ousted by the Lakeshow this season.

Still, even with all those times in mind, this REALLY isn’t a good look for anyone involved.

Here’s hoping that Russell Westbrook gets to leave soon. Because we wouldn’t wish this kind of treatment even on the worst of our enemies.

Also Read: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Lakers release knee injury report for their 4-time Finals MVP as they reel under a 4-game losing streak