“LeBron James Is Shamelessly Lying About Takeoff”: Lakers Star Called Out by Fans for False Migos Claim

LeBron James recently decided to pay homage to the late rapper Takeoff. He did this by wearing an iconic outfit the Migos star once wore.

Unfortunately, Kirshnik Khari Ball passed away after being hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Houston, Texas. A tragic loss to say the least.

Now, it is important to note that The King had nothing but good intentions with his homage. However, his most recent press conference has raised some eyebrows, as he may have been caught lying yet again.

LeBron James was caught lying as he claims to have started listening to The Migos in 2010, despite their first release coming out in 2011

LeBron James is many things, a father, a businessman, and a basketball player are just a few. However, of late basketball fans have noticed that The King might also be a liar.

Fans have been sharing clips of the Lakers star lying on several occasions, and the latest one is a doozy. In his most recent press conference, while paying homage to the late rapper Takeoff, LeBron stated that he has been listening to the Migos since 2010.

Well, one fan has pointed out that The Migos first released a song in 2011.

Now, this could just be a misunderstanding. After all, according to James he first started listening when he joined the Miami Heat, which was the 2010-2011 season.

However, it seems as though the fans aren’t willing to let this go.

NBA Twitter goes off on LeBron as thread reveals just how many times he has been caught lying

Whether it was just a simple mistake or not, it looks like fans will not let LeBron forget this anytime soon. Especially with this latest Twitter thread.

A thread of LeBron James lying for literally no reason pic.twitter.com/MFU4mJO6U3 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 7, 2022

LeBron James shamelessly lying about Takeoff https://t.co/KvgzsLVxv7 — Spam (@warriors4ly) November 7, 2022

Safe to say that King James will have to watch what he says a lot more carefully from now onwards.

