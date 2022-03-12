“LeBron James is so proud of himself but does he not care about how bad his team is?!”: Skip Bayless clowns on the Lakers superstar for celebrating dropping 50 on Wizards

LeBron James drops 50 points on the Wizards and Skip Bayless isn’t impressed in the slightest on the Lakers victory.

LeBron James does it yet again for the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s dropped 50+ points once more and this time, on the team that has a plethora of his former teammates, including Kyle Kuzma. The Washington Wizards couldn’t do a single thing to stop James from scoring, with him getting his 50th point on a heavily contested, fadeaway 3.

Russell Westbrook was a no-show tonight for the Lakers as he had merely 5 points on 2-11 shooting from the field. This led to Frank Vogel benching him mid-way through the 4th quarter to bring in Malik Monk.

The purple and gold didn’t look back once after this substitution as Monk dropped 3 threes to further distance the Lakers from the Wizards. LeBron James did his thing in the 4th but his main quarter would be the 3rd where he dropped 19 points to put the LakeShow ahead.

Skip Bayless rains on LeBron James’ parade after dropping 50.

As Ja Morant said, LeBron James had an extremely efficient 50 ball tonight, notching a field goal percentage of 72%. Despite the efficiency, despite the total points scored, and despite the team victory, Skip Bayless has emerged once again to hate on James yet again.

This is a regular occurrence for Skip at this point as no matter what the Lakers superstar does on or off the court, Skip Bayless is right there on James’s coat-tails, ready to hate.

“LeBron looks so proud of himself. Does he no longer care how bad his team has been? How many late/close games has he blown? Guess not.”

LeBron has 50! LeBron is playing to the crowd, screaming he’s a bad you-know-what, shaking his head yes-yes-yes! The Lakers are 9 games under .500! They’re about to beat the Wizards! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 12, 2022

With the way the Los Angeles Lakers’ season has gone, celebrating something as incredible as 37 year old LeBron James dropping 50 points goes a long way.