“Michael Jeffery Jordan ain’t walking through that tunnel to save you”: NBA Twitter react to Jayson Tatum repping MJ-Kobe on his outfit

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum takes inspiration from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, repping them on his outfit for Game Four at the TD Garden.

Currently down 1-2 against the Miami Heat, the Celtics need to protect home court in the upcoming Game Four. Unfortunately, the Cs are without their reigning DPOY Marcus Smart, making things a tad more difficult for the Celtics as they square up against Erik Spoelstra and his men.

On the other hand, three-time All-Star Jayson Tatum has struggled, failing to maintain consistency. The former Duke player had an injury scare, exiting Game Three midway but returned soon enough. Tatum has averaged 22.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 5.0 APG in the series so far.

While there are no doubts about Tatum’s abilities, he needs to play at a Michael Jordan–Kobe Bryant level if he wishes to take down a formidable team like the Heat. Looking to even the series, Tatum seemed to have sought some inspiration from His Airness and the Black Mamba.

The 24-year-old pulled up at the Garden, wearing an iconic MJ t-shirt with his pants graphics of Jordan and Kobe dueling.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jayson Tatum repping MJ-Kobe Bryant on his outfit.

It’s no secret that Tatum shared a close bond with the late Kobe Bryant, idolizing the Lakers legend. On the other hand, the Mamba looked up to Air Jordan as his mentor. Nonetheless, Tatum’s outfit had everyone’s attention as he made his entrance through the arena’s hallway.

Jayson Tatum pulls up for Game 4 repping MJ vs. Kobe on his pants Heat at Celtics

8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/aGqbGXnDp0 — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2022

Can’t wear that shirt after playing like he did last game. — SNAX (@TanStan11) May 23, 2022

The slander he’ll get if he doesn’t deliver. Rightfully so ! MJ always showed up in crucial moments. — tyrind_11 (@Ladoud) May 23, 2022

Tatum dropping 45 tonight — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) May 23, 2022

he better play like them tonight then — davo. (@shpillo_) May 23, 2022

Michael Jeffery Jordan ain’t walking through that tunnel to save you, my boy. Heat 6. pic.twitter.com/0EVBOatTIA — Flickens McCray (@_MickAtNite) May 23, 2022

The Celtics forward cannot afford to have another mediocre game, especially with Smart out. Tatum needs to take a leaf from MJ-Kobe’s playoff book. The two legends never seized to step up for their team during moments of crisis.

