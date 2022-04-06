“LeBron James is the phoniest GOAT there ever was!”: Skip Bayless assigns atleast 75% of the blame for the Lakers’ horrifying season on the King

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless assigns 75% of the blame for the Lakers season on LeBron James, says Jeanie Buss gave up on them

The Los Angeles Lakers got eliminated from the post-season contention last night. After starting the season out as the favorites to win the West, the Lakers could not even manage to secure a Top-10 seed in the West. In the last two games, when the Lakers had a long shot at making the play-in games, LeBron James decided to sit out.

After spending the last offseason making a roster according to his will, LeBron James is done with his team. He decided to give up on a DeMar DeRozan and/or Buddy Hield signing, to get Russell Westbrook to LA. In order to get Russ, the Lakers gave away 3 key role players. After that, the Lakers signed multiple veterans on minimum deals.

The 2021-22 Lakers had more All-Star selections combined on their roster than there have ever been in NBA History. However, that did not matter, as the team crashed and burned this season.

Skip Bayless assigns 75% of the blame of the season on LeBron James, calls him phony GOAT

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers roster was entirely designed by LeBron James. Whoever he wanted, he got them. What player LBJ did not want, found themselves wearing different threads this season. However, after things didn’t work out, LeBron showed little to no accountability and instead decided to focus on his GOAT case instead.

Skip Bayless talked about the same on Undisputed, where he called LBJ the phoniest GOAT ever. He made some valid points about the same as well.

It was LeBron who pushed for Russell Westbrook, to the detriment of DeMar DeRozan, to the detriment of a Buddy Hield trade. 75% of the blame has to be dumped on LeBron James. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/obkaM18NK9 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 6, 2022

At the All-Star break, the Lakers were just 4 games under .500, and many expected them to make a move in the final part of the season. They even had a chance to move out of the play-in spot. However, the Lakers started losing, and LeBron James started focusing more on his scoring.

We saw LBJ sit out two crucial games for the Lakers instead of being out and helping his team. As we’ve all seen, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan would’ve never done the same. They would’ve been out fighting for the post-season, leading their teams from the front.

Well, this may be the only time I agree with Skip, but LeBron’s actions have made him a phony GOAT.