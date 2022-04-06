“LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have only played 21 games together!”: Lakers’ star points out how the team had more starting lineups than wins

Lakers’ Anthony Davis blames injuries for the reason the Lakers aren’t in contention for their 18th championship

On August 4, 2021, LeBron James put out this iconic tweet, which since then he’s deleted.

Lebron deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/HCSH4vsCk6 — CarlosStory (@CarlosxcStory) April 6, 2022

James put out this tweet after the media and fans were criticizing the advanced age of the newly assembled Lakers’ roster. Well, I guess we did exactly what LBJ asked us to do. However, his team did exactly what the media and fans were predicting.

Due to their advanced ages and/or injury prone-history, the Lakers were missing a lot of their people for a good part of the season. It did not help that the team was going through personnel issues all season as well.

Anthony Davis, who was supposed to take over and carry the team while LeBron James played second fiddle, has only played 40 out of the 79 games this season. After the loss against the Suns, he sat down and talked about what went wrong this season.

“Injuries got in the way of the Lakers reaching their true potential”: Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers, when they assembled their roster, had everyone thinking they were favorites to win a ring this season. However, as soon as the season started, the Lakers started showing all the problems that they were dismissive of earlier.

Last night, the Lakers lost 121-110 to the Suns, ending their chances to make it to the play-in games. After the game, Anthony Davis sat down with the media and discussed what went wrong. He blamed injuries for derailing what could’ve been a ‘championship season’.

Anthony Davis on Lakers’ injuries this season: “I feel like that was the difference” in competing for a championship. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 6, 2022

Davis also went to point out how the Lakers had so many different starting lineups this year.

Anthony Davis: “This year we had more starting lineups than we had wins.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 6, 2022

The Lakers had 39 different starting lineups, and only 31 wins so far. The strangest part is that the much-hyped Big 3 of AD, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook only played 21 games together this season. In those 21 games, they were 11-10. From this number, I’m not sure how far the Lakers could’ve gone, even if they were healthy.

From the looks of it, we may see the Big 3 run it back again next season, hopefully getting a better outcome.