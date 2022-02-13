“LeBron James just proved why he is THE WORST SUPERSTAR IN NBA HISTORY!”: Skip Bayless rips into Lakers’ star after he misses a clutch free-throw to force OT vs Warriors

Skip Bayless rips into Lakers star LeBron James as he fails to tie the game late vs Warriors to force overtime

Lakers vs Warriors truly never disappoints.

On paper, these LeBron James and Stephen Curry-led teams shouldn’t even be close. The former of the two currently has a record of 26-31. That’s far below .500, and good for just 9th in the West, placing them squarely in the play-in tournament. And on the other side, you have the Dubs who are seated comfortably as the 2nd seed, with a record of 42-15.

But, when the two franchises matched up against each other, the game couldn’t have been any closer.

Both teams battled incredibly hard and looked evenly matched for most of the game. Heck, the Lakers were even on top during a critical stage of the game.

Heading into the final 9 minutes of the game, LeBron James and the crew found themselves up 101-95. Unfortunately for them, this vital 6 point lead wouldn’t.

Klay Thompson came alive during this time, and went off for an incredible 16 points, on 6 of 10 from the field (60%), and 3 of 4 from three (75%), in the fourth quarter alone. And due to this onslaught, the Lakers then quickly found themselves down 114-117.

But, as the rollercoaster continued, James was then fouled in the final seconds, while taking a shot from deep. This gave him a trip to the line with three free throws.

What he did next… well let’s get into what happened, and how one Skip Bayless reacted to it, shall we?

Also Read: Julius Randle is more physical than LeBron James, but LBJ has insane pass accuracy!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga discusses his experience on guarding the King

Skip Bayless roasts LeBron James to a crisp on Twitter, as he disappoints the Lakers in the final seconds of the game

Just by reading that title, you can probably guess what happened next.

Still, just to give you a better idea of just how grave it all was, take a look at the YouTube clip below to see the wild ending to the game yourself.

Not the best look for a player fighting to be the anointed as the greatest of all time. And Skip Bayless was right there to remind the man of that, right after it had just happened.

LEBRON JAMES, WORST SUPERSTAR LATE-GAME FREE-THROW SHOOTER EVER. Faced his worst nightmare: having to make THREE free throws to force overtime. Predictably he LeBricked the first. He almost always runs from late-game FT line. Bad call on Steph stuck him where he’s most clutchless — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2022

We won’t lie, we’d defend LeBron James if he missed a game-winning three-pointer. At the end of the day, there are many things that get completely sped up in the final moments of a match.

But, when it comes to free-throws… well, there aren’t many, if any, ways to defend that.

LeBron James, beyond any rhyme or reason, should’ve made all three free throws. And who knows, given the Lakers’ situation, that missed opportunity could massively hurt their chances of even making the play-in tournament by the end of this season.

Also Read: “I don’t know what roll I’m on, I’m just being myself”: DeMar DeRozan reveals the secret behind scoring 30+ points in 6 straight games for the first time in his career