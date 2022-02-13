“Julius Randle is more physical than LeBron James, but LBJ has insane pass accuracy!”: Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga discusses his experience on guarding the King

Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga opens up about defending LeBron James, puts up excellent numbers against the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors avoided falling down a 3-game skid tonight, as they hosted and beat the Lakers. After losing to the Jazz and the Knicks, the Dubs wanted to change the atmosphere today, and they did just that. After establishing a lead as big as 15 points, the Warriors slacked on defense, and let the Lakers catch up. The Lakers then went on to stay close, and finally took a lead in the 4th.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid goes Godzilla on the 6″10′ Jarrett Allen”: The Philly center becomes the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 40-point triple-double in franchise history

Jonathan Kuminga played excellent basketball tonight. He had 16 points and 5 rebounds in the first half, on 7/8 shooting from the field. Kuminga ended the game with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Klay Thompson stole the show with his game-winning 33-points. Stephen Curry recorded 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists. It was the team that held the game together, and Klay Thompson that took them over the line with 16 points in the 4th.

Jonathan Kuminga discusses his experience guarding LeBron James

Guarding an NBA player is never an easy assignment. Guarding a generational talent like LeBron James? It’s no walk in the park. However, the Warriors’ rookie Jonathan Kuminga took on the assignment and did not disappoint. Growing up, Kuminga had watched tons of Kobe Bryant and LBJ clips, so it was a huge moment for JK.

Kuminga said,

“I was excited. I grew up watching the Lakers, because of Kobe. We grew up watching LeBron James, and seeing him on the court… Julius Randle is way more physical, LeBron James is super talented. His pass accuracy is high level. He sees the floor differently. I was picking up the little things he was doing on the floor.”

Kuminga assesses his performance guarding LeBron tonight pic.twitter.com/1p0eS95CrZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Also Read: “Klay Thompson erupted for his first 30-point game since his ACL injury!”: The Warriors’ sharpshooter scores 33-points as the Warriors take down LeBron James and the Lakers

Kuminga had excellent plays tonight, including a put-back dunk on LBJ.

Jonathan Kuminga with the putback over LeBron James.#DubNation pic.twitter.com/ItLtYYIAan — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) February 13, 2022

Kuminga is everywhere tonight pic.twitter.com/Qrgr5QpgWD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Jonathan Kuminga has been a revelation this season. He’s been playing incredible basketball over the last few weeks, putting up around 17 points per game. The more he plays with the core group, the better he’s going to get. As Steve Kerr said, he’s only going to get better and be a crucial part of the playoff rotation.