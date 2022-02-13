“I don’t know what roll I’m on, I’m just being myself”: DeMar DeRozan reveals the secret behind scoring 30+ points in 6 straight games for the first time in his career

DeMar DeRozan puts up a huge 38-point performance, as the Bulls manage to defeat the Thunder in a come-from-the-back 106-101 win.

Another Chicago Bulls game, and another stellar performance by DeMar DeRozan. Recording 38 points in the Bulls’ 5-point win over the OKC, Deebo records 35+ points in 5 straight games. And for the first time in his career, the 6-foot-6 guard puts up 6 consecutive 30+ point games.

DeMar DeRozan last 5 games: 45 PTS

38 PTS

36 PTS

35 PTS

38 PTS Only MJ has a longer streak of 35-point games in Bulls franchise history (10). pic.twitter.com/x6HNg1imDE — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2022

Also Read: JJ Redick calls out the media for fixating on LeBron James and co struggling

When asked about the best streak of his 13-year career, scoring-wise, DeRozan candidly disclosed his secrets:

“I don’t know what roll I’m on. I’m just being myself.”

DeMar DeRozan, on scoring 30 or more points in 6 straight games for first time in his career: “I don’t know what roll I’m on. I’m just being myself.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 13, 2022

“There’s always room for some type of improvement”: DeMar DeRozan

Over the past 6 games, the All-Star starter has been putting up a staggering 37.2/6/5.5. However, despite his impeccable form, the former USC Trojan humbly spoke about always improving some or the other aspect of his game. After the OKC-Bulls clash, the 32-year-old said:

“Just because I have a good game, I always look at all the negative things that happened, things I could’ve did better. There hasn’t been a game where I walked away from it saying, ‘I did everything perfect.’ There’s always room for some type of improvement.”

DeMar DeRozan: “Just because I have a good game, I always look at all the negative things that happened, things I could’ve did better. There hasn’t been a game where I walked away from it saying, ‘I did everything perfect.’ There’s always room for some type of improvement.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 13, 2022

The Bulls will be playing the ailing San Antonion Spurs and Sacramento Kings as their next 2 matchups. DeRozan could comfortably continue his 30-point streak before the All-Star break.

Also Read: Steve Nash clears his expectations of the new Nets guard

Billy Donovan’s boys are now 36-21 and only 1 game behind the Eastern Conference first seed Miami Heat.