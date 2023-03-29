“LeBron James Looked Unbothered”: Al Horford Reveals the Difference Between King James and Jayson Tatum in Game 7 Scared Him

LeBron James is one of the finest basketball players of all time and that isn’t left for debate anymore. All aspects of his game get spoken of around the clock and there is no denying his special talent.

But at this point in time, it might be right to state that his fitness might just be his biggest virtue. This debate is all the more relevant at this point in time when we hear that James has just recovered from a torn tendon at a rate doctors couldn’t comprehend themselves.

Carrying oneself at an All-Star level in his 20th season in the league is unheard of. King James has delivered at such a level that going on for a couple more seasons isn’t mere conjecture anymore.

And while it might seem mind-blowing to us common men, to see colleagues of his gush about his fitness levels provides perspective as to how incredible it really is. Al Horford, another grand old man of the league, talked about his first-hand experience dealing with King James’ fitness levels on ‘The Old Man and The Three’ and shed fresh insight on the topic.

Al Horford said that he was disturbed by LeBron James’ unfazed and unbothered nature in Game 7.

Game 7s are arguably the toughest physical challenges for any basketball player. After 6 games of grueling playoff intensity, taking on a winner-takes-all game is bound to be draining.

When asked about his Playoff experiences against LeBron, Horford had a particular stand-out memory to recall. It involved the only time Horford and his teams had made it to Game 7 against LeBron James. Talking about their 2018 Eastern Conference duel, Horford revealed being disturbed by King James’ fitness levels.

Al Horford: “It was Game 7. About four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. It was still a very close game and we were getting out of a timeout. I’m looking at Marcus Morris, I’m looking at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen (Brown), Terry (Rozier), myself. We’re gassed! It’s Game 7. We’re giving everything we have. I’m in great shape and I’m still very tired. And I look at the other side and he’s (LeBron James) sitting on the scorer’s table, leaning very casually. He’s played every single minute up to that point and he looked unfazed. He looked unbothered. And to me, that was disturbing. The fitness level, the conditioning that he’s in, I think it’s something that people don’t realize.”

Horford himself is a model pro whose performances in his mid-30s have been lauded by the NBA community. For him to express shock at LeBron’s fitness with the Cavaliers is certainly indicative of James’ greatness.

In Horford’s story, even a rookie Jayson Tatum paled in comparison to LeBron James’ fitness levels. At that point in time, James was 34 years old. And at an age where many players face retirement decisions, James was dominating youngsters who were on the path to stardom.

The 2018 Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals was the last time Horford faced James in the Playoffs.

Horford must be a relieved man that the instance he described was the last he had to deal with James in the Playoffs. The Celtics‘ big man has been troubled by King James over their many overlapping years in the NBA’s East.

Horford has a 4-19 record against LeBron in the Playoffs. James has constantly routed Horford’s teams. Be it the Hawks or the Celtics en route to his many NBA Finals appearances from the East.

A showpiece Boston v LA Final could be the only way the two old foes meet in the Playoffs again. And while it might seem difficult, as Horford knows, rule King James out at your own peril.

While his fitness levels might have declined from his 2018 self, LeBron still is a force to be reckoned with. A return from injury that was much ahead of schedule proves that. Is there one last push left in the Lakers forward that might get him back to the promised land?

