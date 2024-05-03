Tom Brady Opens Up About Using Therapy to Get Over Hard Times

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Mental health has garnered significant attention in recent years, with extensive research highlighting its importance. In this regard, the NFL, in collaboration with the NFLPA, has actively embraced the need for change at the forefront by providing access to resources and educating them on coping mechanisms. Despite these collective efforts, mental health remains a taboo subject in many circles. However, individual initiatives, such as those taken by Tom Brady, have the potential to shift public perceptions.

Advertisement

On the occasion of Mental Health Awareness Month, Brady partnered with Better Help, a company started in 2013, to make mental health and therapy more accessible to everyone.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner narrated how therapy played a vital part in his life and long journey in the league. Having worked for therapists for more than two decades, he is open to connecting with anyone related to mental health awareness because he is eager to learn more about new things.

He asserted that he strives to make himself better each day for the people around him. Therapy lets him handle his emotions in a better way because emotions are what make you human. Therapy has been impactful for him and made his life a whole lot better and easier.

“I’ve worked with a therapist for the last 25 years. I am always open to therapy,” Brady said. “I am open to psychology, I’m open to therapists. I’m open to anybody who knows more than I know. I want to be better, too. I want to be better for my friends, family, for my children. My emotions are a very human part of me and how can I develop emotional maturity, how I can learn from them so that I can quickly grow and adapt and wake up the next day a little bit better than when the day started.”

Nevertheless, fans were appreciative of Tom Brady spreading the important message to honor Mental Health Awareness Month and expressed their gratitude to him for his part in the long battle.

Fans Express Their Reaction to Brady’s Mental Health Message

As soon as TB12’s collaboration video surfaced online, fans flocked to the comments to thank the former NFL star for talking about a topic of such importance. While some asserted that they loved the message he was spreading, others stated that while they love everything Brady does, talking about therapy and mental health tops the list.

A few even wrote that this is precisely the reason why Brady is the GOAT; both on and off the field. An element of the population even urged others to join hands with the NFL star. See for yourselves:

Here are others chiming in:

While the importance of mental health has gained traction in the last decade, the concept of Mental Health Awareness in America has been around since 1949. Despite all the efforts, information available, and efforts by organizations like the NFL, talking about mental health and asking for health remains stigmatized.

Players often struggle with these issues, especially after retirement. Their families have to bear the brunt of them not getting help. Schools, colleges, and the NFL need to come together to raise awareness about this significant issue.