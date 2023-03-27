“I was Healing Faster Than Anybody”: LeBron James Visited a Miracle Doctor to Fix his Torn Tendon Without Surgery 

Mar 26, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Leave it to LeBron James to carve a fable out of the process of healing his injured foot. Not only did he tell tall tales, but it also looks as though now, he is painting himself as more than the eponymous hero.

The King might have come back sooner than expected and that meant media clamor was only stronger around him. Of course, everyone wanted to know how he did it.

So, it all started with James explaining that 2 doctors had advised him to get surgery to recover. The cause? A torn tendon on his right foot.

But, this is LeBron James we are talking about, one of the fittest athletes on the planet for the last 20 years. A move like that is the last thing on his mind. So, he went to see the “LeBron James of feet”. Talk about putting yourself on a pedestal.

Bron says he went to the “LeBron James of feet” after two doctors recommended season-ending surgery 😳 pic.twitter.com/R3fHCE5L4c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2023

“I was healing faster than anybody”: LeBron James’ visited a miracle doctor to recover without undergoing season-ending surgery

Of course, it comes as no surprise as LeBron James was healing faster than anyone else. He said, “The doctors told me I was healing faster than anybody they had seen before with the injury.”

We tend to believe him. While his return might not have had the desired effect it is good to see him back. The Lakers need him if they are to make in-roads in the playoffs this year.

And just his return pushed the Lakers to the 6th best odds of making it out of the Western Conference. We think that may be a tad bit of an exaggeration. But hey, this is LeBron James we’re talking about.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffer agonizing defeat amidst James’ return

The King is back but it looks as though it might take some time to reclaim that throne. The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Chicago Bulls today and they fell out of the .500 record.

James recorded 19 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 assists. This may have been one of those tester games where the team looks to figure out the chemistry. But it felt as though it was wrong timing.

The Lakers are chasing an all-important playoff spot and they can even avoid the play-in altogether. Will LeBron’s return prove fruitful?