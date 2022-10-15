LeBron James Lost $15,000 For Touching His Crotch Following A Clutch Jumper

LeBron James was slapped with a $15,000 fine after letting out the “big balls” celebration during the Lakers-Pacers clash.

Over the years, the NBA has become stricter with players’ decorum on and off the court as well. Even the biggest superstars aren’t excused for the same. LeBron James had to learn this the hard way.

Back in the 2021-2022 season, the Lakers faced the Indiana Pacers in an exciting clash at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The action-packed contest went down to the wire, resulting in the LA-based franchise a 124-116 overtime win, backed by LBJ’s 39-point, 6-assist, and 5 rebound performance.

Despite putting on a heroic effort to lead the Lakers to a win on the road, King James made it to the headlines for other controversial reasons.

LeBron James was even warned for using profane language

Late in the 4th quarter of the bout, with LAL leading 107-104, Bron knocked down a clutch contested three-pointer over Myles Turner.

The celebration after this shot is what created the controversy.

Right after drilling the long-range bomb, the 4-time MVP ran back while holding his crotch, and ultimately let out the infamous “big balls” celebration.

Here, have a look at the clip.

It wasn’t long before the league decided to hand Bron a hefty $15,000 fine for the same. While also being warned for calling his one-game suspension “bullsh*t”, the statement read:

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league-imposed discipline, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The following was released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/zdlvoJQUs3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 27, 2021

Who all have received fines for the “big balls” celebration?

The “big balls” celebration was popularized by Sam Cassell during the 2006 playoffs. And in 2010, the association decided to ban the celebration for having “obscene gestures” that were not appropriate for the family-friendly league.

Since then, LeBron has joined a long list of players who were fined by the league for doing the celebration.

Just a few days before this particular incident, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet was also awarded a $15,000 fine for the exact same reason. During the Raptors’ clash against the Sixers, FVV hit a huge three-ball and did this…

Fred VanVleet for the win and SAM CASSELL BIG BALLS CELE pic.twitter.com/FL6YUXJser — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 12, 2021

Despite the celebration being banned, there have been numerous players who have broken out the celebration. Players like Marco Belinelli and Julius Randle were fined $15,000 by the league for the NSFW gesture. While, Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson, have also broken out the celebration but were safe from any fines.

Surely, we will be seeing a lot more of this celebration in the coming years.

