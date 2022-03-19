Basketball

“LeBron James loves reading the first page of books”: NBA Twitter trolls The King for always showing up to the arena with books as accessories

"LeBron James loves reading the first page of books": NBA Twitter trolls The King for always showing up to the arena with books as accessories
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"I tried it in the ring and it worked" - Rey Mysterio reveals how he invented the 619
Next Article
"This is ridiculous" - Former World Champion says Mercedes is out of control with the porpoising problem
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James loves reading the first page of books": NBA Twitter trolls The King for always showing up to the arena with books as accessories
“LeBron James loves reading the first page of books”: NBA Twitter trolls The King for always showing up to the arena with books as accessories

LeBron James is famous for reading only the first page of any book and got…