Basketball

“I saw Scottie Barnes for the first time in 7th grade and told my friend he was gonna be special”: When LeBron James identified the Raps rookie’s true potential during his high school days  

“I saw Scottie Barnes for the first time in 7th grade and told my friend he was gonna be special”: When LeBron James identified the Raps rookie’s true potential during his high school days  
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I'm really looking forward to finishing the season back in the squad": Will Pucovski returns to Victoria's Sheffield Shield squad after his 11th concussion injury
Next Article
"IPL created the market": Robin Uthappa slams Pakistan's journalist for glorifying PSL over IPL
NBA Latest Post
“With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scoring 30+ points each, the Celtics are undefeated!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Cs’ duo surpass Larry Bird and Kevin McHale for an impressive franchise feat
“With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scoring 30+ points each, the Celtics are undefeated!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Cs’ duo surpass Larry Bird and Kevin McHale for an impressive franchise feat

The Boston Celtics now improve their record to 5-0 for the season when the all-Star…