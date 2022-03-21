“Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant don’t do nothing better than LeBron James besides shooting”: When Duke forward Paolo Banchero explained why The King was his GOAT pick

According to Duke star Paolo Banchero, LeBron James is the GOAT because “he’s the greatest all-around player ever”.

Several basketball enthusiasts around the world love giving their take on the famous GOAT debate. Many legends, stars in the league, analysts, coaches, have given their two cents on this opinion. Recently, a video of Paolo Banchero, a projected top 3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, revealing his pick for the GOAT debate went viral.

According to the Italian-American Duke forward, LeBron James is the GOAT because The King is “the greatest all-around player ever” and “there was nobody even close”. Paolo further explained:

“LeBron James cause he’s the greatest all-around player, like, ever, like, there’s nobody even close. People say Kevin Durant better, Kobe better. Kevin Durant don’t do nothing better than LeBron besides shoot. Kobe, he don’t do nothing better than LeBron besides shoot. So, LeBron is the GOAT.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Paolo Banchero names LeBron James as his GOAT

It’s not the first time Paolo has regarded LBJ as his GOAT. Earlier this season, Banchero took it to his Twitter to show his love to Bron after the Lakers superstar posted a photo of the 19-year-old.

no way bron put me on tha story man sorry but y’all gotta let me be a fan for a second 😭 that’s my goat fr 🤞🏽 — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) November 10, 2021

NBA Twitter exploded with reactions when the 6-foot-10 forward called LeBron his GOAT.

Expected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft, it’ll be very interesting to see the Duke star play against his idol the next season.