“LeBron James needed Dwyane Wade to teach him how win a championship”: Skip Bayless recalls Heat guard was called ‘Wade Country’ because he owned Miami

Skip Bayless just cannot get over his obsession with LeBron James, brings the Lakers star out once again in a Dwayne Wade conversation.

The King tried tirelessly in dragging his Cleveland Cavaliers to a championship but kept failing every year. By 2010 LeBron James has had enough and finally acted upon “The Decision” he Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh have made to join forces together in a team.

Coming off from one of the greatest draft classes of all time (2003), all three of them were able to keep their friendship intact which helped them materialize something which would help each of them in becoming some of the greatest players of all time.

But Skip Bayless believes it was James who made the most out of his 4-years stay in Miami more than Wade at least. The reason being, that Dwyane was a proven champion while LeBron needed him to get his first.

“People say, ‘Well, Dwyane Wade sacrificed for LeBron,” Bayless said on his podcast. “Yeah, Dwyane Wade did sacrifice for LeBron to join him in Miami with Chris Bosh. But trust me on that, LeBron needed Dwyane way more than Dwyane needed LeBron because Dwyane had won a ring (in 2006). ”

“LeBron James needed Dwyane to teach him how to control his emotions and win a championship”: Skip Bayless

The Skip Bayless Show generally focuses on LeBron James much more than anything else, very much like Fox Sports’ Undisputed. The veteran analyst kept at it recently and had some massive takes that involved the usual thrashing of LeBron while also putting some respect on his compadre’s name.

“Dwyane was called Wade County for a reason because he owned Miami. He had been there and done all that. And trust me, I know this from the inside out, he had creaky knees at best when LeBron got there.”

There was no denying the fact that Wade wasn’t winning another championship if James stayed with the Cavaliers. But it is also the truth that the 18x All-Star wouldn’t have his four championships either if it wasn’t for Wade.

“OK, so, yeah, he needed LeBron for the last hurrah of his career, but he didn’t need LeBron to show him how to win championships,” Bayless continued. “He’d already done that. LeBron needed Dwyane to teach him how to control his emotions and win a championship.”

The hate and obsession of this 70-year-old man for the King is one of its kind and literally knows no bounds.