“LeBron James needs to play for Hawks with Trae Young”: DC Young Fly rejects Shannon Sharpe’s proposition of a Brodie-Ice Trae trade

Standup comedian and Atlanta native DC Young Fly feels NBA superstar LeBron James should retire playing for the Hawks.

Despite having one of his greatest seasons at age 37-years old, LeBron James failed to make the playoffs, courtesy of the LA Lakers not clicking as a unit. In what many believe, the purple and gold need to pull some strings this off-season to capitalize on LBJ’s closing championship window.

Rob Pelinka and co are staring at a tumultuous off-season with the Lakers ending their 2021-22 campaign sixteen games below +500. Entering the league in 2003, this was the fourth time that James was missing the postseason.

In his 19th season, the King was one of the top scorers in the league, filling up his stat sheet with the following numbers, 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 6.2 APG. The former scoring champion was an efficient 52.4% from the field, dethroning Karl Malone as the second all-time scorer in NBA history.

With James finding himself in a losing situation, social media sensation DC Young Fly suggested the Lakers superstar come to ATL.

LeBron James grew on me: DC Young Fly.

During a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, DC Young Fly couldn’t stop singing praises of King James. Fly reflected on the four-time champion leading in almost every statistic, coupled with his high business acumen.

“LeBron grew on me,” said Fly. “For anybody being a LeBron hater right now, you’re just a fool, you’re pure hating. He’s top two or three in everything and still got maybe 2-3 years left to add on his stats.”

An avid James fan, Shannon Sharpe asked Fly if the Hawks could trade Trae Young for Russell Westbrook. However, Fly wasn’t letting go of Ice Trae but rather had another proposition.

“I mean he (LeBron) really need to come to Atlanta if he retire.”

.@DCYOUNGFLY wants LeBron to play for the Atlanta Hawks with Trae Young 👀 pic.twitter.com/hLbtOX2did — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 26, 2022

Though it’s a distant possibility, James teaming up with Ice Trae would make the Hawks immediate championship contenders. The Hawks lack a veteran leadership on its roster, one of the reasons behind their ouster against the Miami Heat in the first round.

James, who has a lot of playoff experience, would fit perfectly on the Hawks roster. However, the eighteen-time All-Star needs to fix the Lakers first, having failed in his GM decisions.

With James confessing his desire to play with son Bronny, drafting the latter would be the ideal invitation for King James to ATL.