“LeBron James NEEDS to retire Carmelo Anthony!” Charles Barkley makes unbelievably shocking hot take on the Lakers’ situation, on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley makes a flaming hot take about LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and the Lakers after blowout loss vs Clippers

How farther down is rock bottom? Because every time anyone ever thinks it can’t get any worse for the Lakers… somehow, it is exactly that which tends to happen.

To be more specific here, prior to their game against the severely undermanned, but overachieving Clippers, LeBron James and his crew were on a 3-game losing streak, which is bad enough. But then, in a game where they were supposed to respond to this slump, they ended up losing 111-132, to their city rivals.

It’s likely unimaginable just how much pain fans must have been going through immediately after that loss. But, just when it seemed like things couldn’t get any worse for the night, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley decided to rub salt in the franchise’s massive, massive wounds.

And we’ll be honest here, he spoke the truth, even if there was some exaggeration present, to make that happen.

Charles Barkley believes LeBron James is still good, but Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard need to retire immediately

We know that sounds harsh. But the reason he says that isn’t false.

Before we really get into this though, let’s give good ol’ Chuck, a chance to explain himself, shall we?

To be clear here, it isn’t the most logical thing for anyone, to have Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard retire. At the end of the day, the two players clearly have a lot more to give to an NBA team, even if they aren’t in their primes anymore.

That being said, the fact that the Lakers, a team with championship aspirations is relying on them so much, isn’t the best.

At the end of the day, as Charles Barkley said, they aren’t exactly in the best condition to run around and hustle for the team. And given that it’s a massive part of winning, perhaps it’s time the franchise decided to get a little bit younger before it’s too late.

