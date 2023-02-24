LeBron James, After Beating Stephen Curry-Less Warriors, Gives HONEST Analysis on Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James has provided a critical yet candid assessment of the growth and career progression of his two sons, Bronny and Bryce.

James has long outlined his desire to suit up beside his son, Bronny James. Accordingly, he has devoted his entire NBA career to prolonging his NBA tenure in a bid, which is demonstrated by his ludicrous durability and longevity.

As James approaches the twilight years of his career, his sons edge towards the age where they are set to grace the NBA. Bronny James, in particular, is projected to be a part of the 2024 NBA draft.

Given their affiliation and relationship with LeBron James, the world is the oyster for Bronny and Bryce James. Their stock values have enhanced significantly. Given their impending NBA debuts, it’s only appropriate that they be judged fairly, just as their peers.

And their father, LeBron James, has critically evaluated their current standing as basketball players.

Also Read: Where is Shaq on TNT Tonight?: Charles Barkley and TNT Crew Poke Fun at Shaquille O’Neal for Missing Broadcast

LeBron James provides his judgment on Bronny James and Bryce James!

Following the Los Angeles Lakers win, LeBron James was asked to share his thoughts on his two sons. Although it may seem biased, the displays that Bronny and Bryce have put in indicate that they possess the capability and talent to excel in the field.

James said:

“Bronny plays the game the right way every single night, if he wanted to he could shoot 20 shots a game and average 30, but its not about that, Bryce side he had the growth spurt and now his game catching up with the growth.”

LeBron on Bronny and Bryce: “Bronny plays the game the right way every single night, if he wanted to he could shoot 20 shots a game and average 30 but its not about that, Bryce side he had the growth spurt and now his game catching up with the growth.” pic.twitter.com/1fIATJZrxZ… https://t.co/vDjWnsSwBZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2023

Bryce and Bronny are touted as two of the best basketball players within their age category. Bronny James, currently representing Sierra Canyon, is primarily deployed as a guard. The eldest James son will turn 19 this year.

Pundits and analysts consensually hail him for how he approaches the game—an uncanny resemblance to his father. Unlike many exceptional talents of the game, Bronny emphasizes collectively winning games by utilizing his teammates.

On the other hand, Bryce James will turn 16 later this year. He is a member of the Sierra Canyon school as well. The now 15-year-old recently made the headlines when his growth spurt went viral. Like his brother, he has displayed his athletic prowess and dunking ability.

Bryce is currently taller than his elder brother, with the prospect of increasing his height even further as he grows up. He is expected to grace the NBA as well when the time arrives, and make no mistake, his height and stature will be a substantial reason behind his success.

Also Read: “Myles O’Neal doesn’t need Shaquille O’Neal”: Ex-wife Shaunie Proudly Takes to Instagram to Support Self-made Millionaire Son

LeBron and Bronny can play together!

It’s no secret that the four-time NBA champion’s last, but perchance inordinate achievement would be to share the floor with his son. He has committed to ensuring they create history as the first pair of father and son to play together.

Bronny James is currently predicted to be a ‘Top-10’ pick in the 2024 NBA draft by ESPN. His athleticism, perimeter defense, shooting, and scoring have taken enormous leaps over the past couple of years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theScore (@thescore)

The only factor to be seen is how the events play out, given LeBron James’ deep desire to play with Bronny James.

Also Read: “Never Talked About Bronny James”: Stephen A Smith Concerned For LeBron James’ son Following ESPN’s Mock Draft