‘Ran Shaq Out of Town, Ran LeBron James Out of Town’: Paul Pierce Blames Pat Riley for ‘Killing Heat Culture’

Most NBA fans believe that Jimmy Butler is in the wrong for blaming the Miami Heat for killing his joy for the sport. Many pundits have even called out the 33-year-old for demanding a trade after all that the organization has done for him. However, Paul Pierce has a different perspective on the controversy stirring up in Florida as he held Pat Riley accountable for the mishap.

Pierce claimed that Riley has driven several players out of Miami, including LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwyane Wade, because of his antiquated and stubborn ways of dealing with stars. Similarly, the team President is also responsible for prompting Butler to demand a trade.

Due to such high-profile players constantly leaving the team, the Truth firmly believes that the 79-year-old is essentially destroying “Heat Culture”.

“Pat Riley brought Heat Culture and what I want to say about that, I think he’s slowly destroying Heat Culture… Look what he’s done to his star players since Heat Culture started. He ran Shaq out of town, you ran LeBron out of town, you ran D-Wade out of town of all people – One you drafted, one you won your first championship with.”

“Now you running Jimmy Butler out of town. This to me tells me that Heat Culture lives and dies with Pat Riley,” Pierce said.

Riley was the spokesperson from the Heat to squash any trade rumors involving Butler a few days ago. However, the team’s stance changed after the 6ft 7” forward went rogue in a recent postgame interview.

It might seem to be a bit harsh on Pierce’s end to blame Riley for the demise of the famous Heat Culture. But the Boston Celtics legend isn’t inaccurate in stating that “The Godfather” likes rule the organization with an iron fist.

Riley’s actions caused James and O’Neal to leave Miami

Pat Riley had strong words directed at LeBron James in 2014, attacking the star’s commitment to the team.

“This stuff is hard. And you go to stay together, if you’ve got the guts. And you don’t find the first door and run out of it,” Riley had said.

Although LBJ has cited personal reasons for his decision to return to Cleveland for a second stint, many speculate that Pat Riley’s not-so-welcoming comments may have also led to James’ departure.

In Shaq’s situation, Riley was much more direct. He made a bold statement by trading the four-time NBA champion midway through the 2008 season. The big man had also claimed later on that Riley had accused him of faking his injury.

“I know from personal experience you can’t bicker with Pat Riley. If Jimmy wants a trade, he’ll definitely get traded… Pat Riley runs the ship there,” Shaq said, on the matter.

Riley is known for having little patience for tantrums. Hence, the quick decision to explore trade options involving Jimmy Butler comes as no surprise.