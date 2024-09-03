LeBron James Once Issued a Stern Warning to LaVar Ball: “Keep My Kids’ Name Out of Your Mouth”

LaVar Ball has ruffled many feathers in the past, something that often kept him out of the good graces of most big names in the NBA community. LeBron James is no exception to this. In 2017, the then-Cavaliers star delivered a strong response to something LaVar had said about Bronny and Bryce James. And suffice it to say, it is well worth a revisit.

James has always been fiercely protective of his family. So, when Ball made his statement, it was no surprise that the now-Lakers star was beyond furious.

His first line to ESPN was one that actor Will Smith will likely find familiar, as he demanded that LaVar keep his family ‘out of his mouth’. He then explained that he had no problem with the infamous father talking about a range of different topics. However, with him talking about his family, they now had a problem.

“Keep my kids’ name out of your mouth. Keep my family out of your mouth… This is dad to dad. It’s a problem now. He can talk all about his brand, talk about his sons, talk about basketball, talk about me…But keep my family out of this.”

Despite his displeasure at LaVar Ball’s statement, LeBron James made it clear that he had nothing but respect for his son Lonzo Ball. At the time, the Ball brother was lighting it up at UCLA, and primed to be a lottery pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

“I actually like [Lonzo]… I like his game.”

LeBron James deserves some serious praise for being able to keep his annoyance to the person responsible, and not his family. As for his rebuttal, it was beyond justified. After all, making negative statements about his family crosses the line.

That said, what exactly did LaVar Ball say to get James this riled up? And how is what he said finding relevance today?

LaVar predicted that LeBron’s kids would not be great

LaVar Ball has never been one to mince words. True to form, when he was asked about how good LeBron James’s sons would be at the sport of basketball, he did not hold back one bit.

He alleged that no all-time greats had ever had sons who turned out to be great at basketball. He theorized that the reason for this was the pressure that came with following up on an incredible legacy.

“The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn’t that good… They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old [Dell] Curry wasn’t no All-Star, he wasn’t cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn’t all that, that’s why he’s such a monster.

Additionally, he believed that since great players can’t give their sons more time, they also never quite developed the skills required to be great.

“You got LeBron, it’s going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, ‘You got to be just like your dad.’ And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, ‘Why do I got to be just like him? What can’t I just be me?’ And then they are going to be like, ‘Aw, you’re soft, you’re not that good.’ Because the expectation is very, very high.”

LaVar Ball’s point may sound incredibly harsh. But, he may have a point. That said, LeBron James’s son, Bronny, is now officially an NBA player.

The 19-year-old now has the chance to prove Ball’s point completely wrong. However, with all the pressure now mounted on his shoulders, will he be able to come out on top? Or will he only prove the infamous 56-year-old right?