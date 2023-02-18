Thanks to AI Revolution You Can Now Play Against Luka Doncic on Chess.com

Feb 15, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, imagine logging into Chess.com and seemingly finding Luka Doncic. And while this might not be out of the realm of possibility, we aren’t talking about the real Luka. Confused? Well, that is because this is the Luk.AI we are talking about.

Now, what on earth is Luk.AI? Allow us to explain.

The biggest trend in the world over the last few months is AI or Artificial Intelligence. As we see a rise in chatbots and AI programs that can help us perform a myriad of tasks, everyone wants to get in on it.

And so does Luka Doncic. The 23-year-old Slovenian phenom knows that the future is on the internet. As a result, he decided to debut his virtual avatar in the form of Luk.AI

A virtual likeness to the Dallas Mavericks superstar that makes him virtually indistinguishable from the real thing. And now you can play chess against him!

Luk.AI and Luka Doncic are one and the same

On September 22nd, 2022, Doncic launched his online avatar. Built using Epic’s Unreal 5 Engine, the AI contains inputs from Doncic on all levels. This makes his virtual self quite impossible to distinguish from the real one.

Luk.AI is a MetaHuman, a digital version of the person and you can interact with them in the metaverse. These versions can be used in TV, movies, or games.

The AI version aims to follow Luka’s off-the-court interests which include, gaming, cars, fashion, and music. But what about the Chess.com version?

Play Chess vs Luk.AI!

Well, Luka himself is a huge fan of the game and is a regular on chess.com. But he is now the first to release his own chess bot and you can challenge him!

The bot’s rating is set to 400 but the more you play against it the better the AI gets. In a month’s time, the AI will face off against Chess.com’s best bot, Agent Chess.

The site has planned a bunch of activities around the bot and while you have time, play against it! Also, since it is Luka’s bot, expect a little trash talk.

