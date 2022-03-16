Basketball

“Kyrie Irving stop it man!!! actually don’t”: LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Iguodala, and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew setting a career and Nets franchise high 60-points

"Kyrie Irving stop it man!!! actually don't": LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Iguodala, and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew setting a career and Nets franchise high 60-points
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Jamal Murray might come back before the NBA playoffs": NBA insider gives Nuggets fans reason to cheer with their Canadian star's impending return
Next Article
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League: List of Indian players in Dhaka Premier League 2022
NBA Latest Post
"Kyrie Irving stop it man!!! actually don't": LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Iguodala, and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew setting a career and Nets franchise high 60-points
“Kyrie Irving stop it man!!! actually don’t”: LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Iguodala, and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew setting a career and Nets franchise high 60-points

Kyrie Irving sends NBA fans and his peers into a tizzy, scoring career-high 60-points and…