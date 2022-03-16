“Kyrie Irving stop it man!!! actually don’t”: LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andre Iguodala, and NBA Twitter react to Uncle Drew setting a career and Nets franchise high 60-points

Kyrie Irving sends NBA fans and his peers into a tizzy, scoring career-high 60-points and setting a franchise record for the Nets.

Hate him how much ever you want, but one cannot deny the basketball genius that Kyrie Irving is. Mostly in the news for his anti-vaccination controversy, the former champion may finally make the headlines for a good reason. Irving torched a career-high 60-points against the Magic on Tuesday night.

The Nets beat the Magic 150-108 at the Amway Center, with Irving having 41 out of his 60 points in the first half of the game. The seven-time All-Star set a franchise record with the highest-scoring performance. The Nets are on a 4-game winning streak now.

This was Irving’s second 50-point game of the season, the first one being against LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. The momentum seems to have shifted towards Irving both on and off the court, with a growing chorus against the New York mayor to remove the city’s COVID mandate.

Uncle Drew had everyone in awe of him, from fans to his peers, with his performance against the Magic. One could only imagine how many points Irving would have, had he also played the last eight minutes of the game.

NBA Twitter heaps praises of Kyrie Irving’s 60-point spectacle at the Amway Center.

Despite being available on a part-time basis, Irving has been a game-changer for the Nets. The former ROTY is one of the most skilled players in NBA history, breaking the ankles or spirits of the opposition regularly. Though controversial, Irving covers up on the hardwood.

His recent 60-point piece is the biggest example of this.

Kyrie sets a new career high in scoring 👏 pic.twitter.com/NuWiYpiBbw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2022

Kyrie Irving tonight: 60 PTS (franchise record)

20-31 FG

8-12 3P He checked out of the game with 8 minutes left. Probably could’ve gone for 80. pic.twitter.com/FhIiq968QW — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 16, 2022

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are the first pair of teammates in NBA history with 50+ points in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/URUfbCyZLV — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2022

Ky stop it man!!! Actually don’t 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2022

Kyrie got 41 at halftime?!?!?! — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) March 16, 2022

Kyrie really the most skilled player ever. Not even sure its a debate. — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 16, 2022

Irving taking the vaccine or not is a debate for another day. However, not seeing the Nets guard regularly, robs us of basketball brilliance.

With the playoffs being around the corner and the Nets trying to avoid the play-in situation, one hopes there is more clarity around NYC’s COVID mandate.