LeBron James Outfit Sends Social media Into Pandemonium With a Throwback to 2003!

LeBron James’ outfit was nothing short of immaculate. He pulled up dressed in all-white, looking like an angel, a homage to his 2003 draft.

For those of you searching for pre-game fits, we are here to tell you that LeBron James had the best one. Nobody does “outfits” better than King James and even 20 years down the line, he owns the pre-game walk.

As fashion and styles evolve, we can often see older players phase out of it. Yet, there are a select few whose classy and timeless sense of style can always shine through. LeBron James has been one of those guys.

Every time you see him enter an arena, you are greeted with the sight of something new. And as usual everyone on social media is chattering about it. Tonight is no different. Except, tonight’s fit is an ode to his first-ever fit. The white suit from his draft night, all the way back in 2003.

Also read: “Im Excited to Play LeBron James!”: No.1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Isn’t Afraid of the King



What was LeBron James outfit tonight?

An all-white suit, except this time it actually fits him. And the internet was quite taken aback by the magnificence.

Yeah he pulled up in the “112” Album Cover fit. What a legend🔥 @KingJames https://t.co/GMNHy4IoOh — Kwame Awuah (@kayawuah) October 18, 2022

He is on course for a great night statistically but 40 might be a little hard to reach.

These are just some of the reactions, we are sure the internet will continue to talk about this for a while. As the NBA season kicks off, the hype is back and all the eyes are firmly stuck on America’s favorite sport.

Also read: “Can LeBron James Beat Father Time in… Karaoke?!”: Nike Comes Out With Brand New Commercial Starring Laker That Will Leave You Breathless

The Lakers need help

While pre-game fits are looking quite sharp. Their on-court game is quite dull. The Lakers have not shown any signs of cohesiveness and the Warriors are running riot.

At the time of writing, the Warriors are up by 20 heading into the fourth quarter. Can the Lakers make a comeback? Can they find a rhythm?

Tough to tell. No matter the outcome of this game, it is clear that the Lakers have some issues to address and despite all the talk about roles, and a defensive mindset, none of it has translated to the court.

LeBron James wants his 5th championship, but with the roster as currently constructed, the chances are slim to none.

Also read: LeBron James Hilariously Rectifies ‘Math Blunder’ Mere Hours Before Lakers vs Warriors on NBA Opening Night