"Can LeBron James Beat Father Time in... Karaoke?!": Nike Comes Out With Brand New Commercial Starring Laker That Will Leave Unable to Breath

LeBron James stars in a hilarious new advertisement where he is in a hilarious battle with his worst enemy

You’ve probably heard the sentiment that has been echoed about a billion times over by now. LeBron James is 37 years old already, entering his 20th NBA season now. And yet, he continues to be one of the best in the NBA.

However, while his form is still pretty darn good, one just can’t say the same about the Lakers. In fact, it’d be more appropriate to say, that the franchise is in shambles right now.

Still, Bron wants a 5th ring, so he’s going to have to turn it all the way up, even at this advanced stage in his life.

If there was a metaphorical analogy to explain this situation, it would be that LeBron James is pulling on the aging white beard of his opponent, brawling against father time. Except, apparently, it’s not just a metaphor anymore.

Also Read: Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Availability Update on Philly’s MVP Favorite Ahead of Blockbuster Duel Vs Jayson Tatum

LeBron James stars in a commercial, very literally facing off against Father Time

Michael Jordan is going to be running to his family in tears after he sees this one.

It has often been said that LeBron James has put up a darn good fight against Father Time. But whenever it was, it was more the idea that he was growing old, nothing more.

But evidently, Nike had some brainiacs in there who came up with the brilliant idea to take it even further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike (@nike)

‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa playing Father Time?

Clearly, Nike brought out the big bucks for this one.

And judging by just this little teaser, we don’t think there will be many fans left disappointed with this one.

Can LeBron James ensure a playoff berth for the Lakers?

Frankly speaking, while the Lakers aren’t exactly the best team in the world right now, they are a lot better than last season.

Now, the franchise has some actual defense. And to go along with that, you of course have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Russell Westbrook will come off the bench, and do his thing.

They aren’t a championship team by any stretch of the imagination, especially considering how competitive the West is again. But, it does look like they could be favorites for perhaps a 5-7th seeded finish.

Also Read: “I’m Going to Knock the Hell Out of Dennis Rodman”: When Michael Jordan Taunted the Pistons’ supposed ‘best defender’